Jason Bruessow's fondness for the Simmental has carried over to his role as the manager of Hurfords, a family-run timber milling business spread across 10 properties in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.
It was five years ago that Mr Bruessow commenced this role, which involves the management of Brahman-cross, Brangus-cross, and Charbray-cross herds.
He described the terrain on these holdings as predominantly "hard plantation and forested country", with very heavy low-lying areas merging with some lighter country, which has contended with tough conditions over the last 12 months.
"The floods in 2022 led into led dry conditions from September onwards. The cattle are doing well on supplement lick, but we'd like a shower. We weaned earlier than usual to maintain condition on the cows."
Mr Bruessow was running Simmentals on his own farm prior to taking on the role with Hurfords, so he decided to keep running with them.
"The Simmental x Brahman can handle this tougher country due to the Brahman genetics, while the Simmental provides hybrid vigour and plenty of weight gain."
He said the bulls have largely been run year-round in this crossbreeding program to hit the highs of the market and to ensure late cows get in calf.
"After the 2019 drought, we went straight into rebuilding the herd of which the average age is very young so we haven't had to cull too hard lately. We preg-tested all our heifers and got rid of any that came back empty. We've been retaining some heifers but mainly trading them for the PTIC heifer job. We've been focussing on Black Simmental bulls over the last two years, which are joined to Black heifers. The low birthweight provided and straight Black colour was the reasoning for the change from Traditional bulls."
He said the ease of calving with Simmentals is the biggest benefit of the breed.
"We've calved close to 200 heifers and haven't had to pull a calf, and we haven't lost a cow during calving."
Hurford steers are traditionally sent to the feeder market at 400 to 450kg, though the vealer market has been targeted in recent times due to the high value of weaner cattle compared to growing them out.
Mr Bruessow has been buying Simmental bulls from Allan Jarrett, Jarravale Pastoral, for several years and after inspecting some of the Jarravale bulls to be offered at the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale he'll be attending the sale for the first time.
"The calving ease and low birth weight these bulls provide has been great. Due to the size of our operation, we don't have the ability to baby cattle, and the calves by these Jarravale bulls are low maintenance. They're so quiet, which is a big advantage."
