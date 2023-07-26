"After the 2019 drought, we went straight into rebuilding the herd of which the average age is very young so we haven't had to cull too hard lately. We preg-tested all our heifers and got rid of any that came back empty. We've been retaining some heifers but mainly trading them for the PTIC heifer job. We've been focussing on Black Simmental bulls over the last two years, which are joined to Black heifers. The low birthweight provided and straight Black colour was the reasoning for the change from Traditional bulls."

