Producers have been battling with biosecurity compliance for years, but many people may not realise the financial implications that come with disregard for on-farm biosecurity measures.
A panel of producers spoke on the topic at the AgForce Biosecurity Summit on Tuesday, including Brigid Price of Price Cattle Company.
Ms Price, her husband Owen and their family run a beef operation on their properties in the Arcadia Valley and Rockhampton, with several properties being organically certified.
The Price's have invested heavily in on-farm biosecurity measures, such as quarantine vehicles, full traceability of livestock movements, front gate signs, car wash down facilities and practices, and usage of the biosecurity farm check-in app.
These efforts led to the family winning DAFF's Biosecurity Producer of the Year award in 2022, but Ms Price said, despite having clearly articulated expectations, policies and procedures, compliance was still a significant challenge for them.
She said that, from a financial perspective, non-compliance could be incredibly damaging to their business if it was to threaten the organic status of their beef operation.
"As business owners we are acutely aware of the impact of loss of market access... and organics for us, it's actually a premium market," she said.
"Recently we sold cattle from our Rockhampton and Arcadia Valley properties, and one lot made double the money, price per head, so it's actually a financial thing.
"The other thing with organics, it gives us market access. So when the price is down, we can get cattle in within a couple of weeks, whereas other people may have months to wait.
"It's actually got quite significant financial benefits for us. I know a lot of people talk about it being values based, but for us, it's premium market based."
Ms Price said, although most producers acknowledged the threat of animal diseases, it was also imperative to consider the biosecurity risks of weeds.
She gave the example of parthenium, given it was only recently discovered that the toxic weed can land in the soil and lay dormant for up to 10 years.
Throughout her presentation, Ms Price mentioned that it was the "grey areas" of biosecurity regulations that often put producers in a corner, and that these were issues which needed to be addressed going forward.
"What we did not anticipate was our inability to enforce compliance without risk minimisation measures, particularly with CSG companies operating on our property," she said.
"Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, and it's at the forefront of our management processes. Producers have got skin in the game, we understand it.
"The legislation is black and white, so I'm here today to see what can be done about the grey areas.
"I get a lot of comments when I go looking to how we hold people accountable, not just responsible, that "that's a bit of a grey area", so I'm really looking forward to seeing what our discussions can achieve.
Following on from AgForce president Georgie Somerset's opening address, which likened the team-effort needed to improve biosecurity to that of a football game, Ms Price closed her presentation with this sentiment:
"If I pass you the ball, please don't just drop it, or just give it back to me and put it on the dead ball line."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.