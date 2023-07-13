Queensland Country Life
Droughtmasters reign supreme at Atherton Show

By Lea Coghlan
July 14 2023 - 8:00am
Supreme champion bull Kel-Lee A Boxer with owner Kellie Williams, Kel-Lee Droughtmasters, judge Paul Laycock, and front, NQ Showgirl Jessie Gofton, 2023 Atherton Showgirl Taylah Dalgety, and 2023 North Queensland Rural Ambasador Rikki Payne. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Droughtmasters reigned supreme at the Atherton Show, claiming victory in the bull, female and breeders group awards.

