The 2023 AgForce Biosecurity Summit saw massive support from producers and industry body representatives on Tuesday, with more than 90 attendees travelling to Brisbane.
The day kicked off with multiple presentations and panels with industry professionals and producers discussing the issues surrounding on-farm biosecurity in Queensland, before open discussions and workshops in the afternoon with the aim of establishing possible solutions going forward.
AgForce General President Georgie Somerset opened the conference likening the team-effort needed to improve biosecurity in Queensland to that of the Maroons battle to win this year's State of Origin series, saying "the challenge today is, how do we actually collaborate as a team of champions."
