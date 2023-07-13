The Collins family of ALC Brahmans, Nebo, had a very successful day at their annual on-property sale at Gundaroo last Wednesday July 5, achieving their second highest top-price since the sale's inception.
After an intense week leading up to the sale watching rain forecasts changing daily, and then 32mm falling up until the night before the sale, the decision to go ahead turned out to be a good one.
The stud sold all 108 bulls, ranging from $5,000 to a top price of $37,000, for a 100 per cent sale clearance and average price of $8150.
The top priced bull, lot 23, ALC22-5658, went to Michael and Michelle Lyons of Wambiana, Charters Towers for $37,000.
The homozygous polled bull boasted an impressive +3.9 scrotal size EBV, -19.0 days-to-calving, Central Production Index of 89 and 94 for Live Ex $ Index.
The Collins' also said he had multiple generations of tight calving intervals from both the sire and dam's side.
The sale draft consisted of rising two-year-old bulls who were grass prepared and averaged in the top five per cent for central production, Live Ex $ indexes, as well as scrotal size EBV.
They also averaged in the top 10 per cent for days-to-calving EBV and top 25pc for 600-day growth EBV
Stud principal Alf Collins said the sale result was indicative of the success that repeat clients were seeing with their bulls, particularly within commercial operations.
"We were very pleased with the result of the sale and are grateful for the support of repeat buyers, predominately commercial cattleman," he said.
"It's rewarding to see cattleman value our genetics and seeing increases in profit in their businesses from the genetic gain".
Mr Collins said they had received positive feedback from buyers on the day, who were impressed with the large number of bulls to pick from with "exceptional data, favourable muscling, temperament and phenotype."
Buyers Bill and Diane Alford have been purchasing ALC bulls for 12 years for their commercial Brahman and Brahman composite herd, which they run across properties in the Central West and Goldfields regions.
The couple purchased two bulls at the 2023 sale, averaging $7500.
Ms Alford said they had initially purchased from the Collins' when chasing improvements in herd fertility, without sacrificing "growthiness."
"Particularly in the Goldfields country where it is harder to rebreed with the dry end of the year and feed spoiling, we were definitely looking for strong fertility figures," she said.
"We want growth in our bulls but we're aware that there's often a playoff between that and your high fertility, so we look for the balance between a growthy beast and good fertility data."
Being a family operation, Ms Alford said they were looking for bulls with good temperament. Additionally, the ALC bulls being grassfed was a significant drawcard.
"Collins' have a grassfed beast, which to us is important, because we know what we're getting and we know they will perform when they get home," she said.
"They are well grown, you can actually see the muscling and you have a beast ready to work."
Ms Alford said their bull selections were data driven, and the offerings at the ALC had improved each year.
"We do our homework first with the data we've been given and then we have targeted bulls that we go and have a look at in the yards," she said.
Bulls went to WA, the NT, north and Central Queensland, and south to Taroom.
