Australian businessman Terry Snow has wasted no time developing his nine new Queensland cattle properties.
Mr Snow, who's built his $3.9 billion fortune through developments such as Canberra Airport, has injected a huge amount of time and money into infrastructure, cattle and staff at his Willinga Pastoral Company portfolio on the Western Downs.
It all started with the purchase of properties Juandah Plains and Glendoan in 2019, which were largely destocked amid one of Australia's worst ever droughts.
Willinga Pastoral soon added seven separate landholds and now spans 59,488ha - not far off the size of Singapore - and has the capacity to carry more than 15,000 cattle.
The turnaround has been rapid, and the improvements become immediately apparent upon entering the hub, Juandah Plains, north east of Wandoan.
A fleet of earthmoving equipment is preparing 4km of dirt roads to be bituminised, and at the end of the main laneway, visitors are greeted by a new campdrafting complex which will be ready for the inaugural event in September.
Nearby is the original homestead, which is set off by a resort-style lagoon and professional landscaping.
It is joined by a suite of new buildings, including five houses for workers and an office block.
A few minutes drive from there, a brand new 1300m all-weather airstrip and hangar sits ready.
In another section of the property, large ground solar panels and roof arrays are connected to inverters and 24 batteries good for 352 kilowatt hours, essentially taking Juandah Plains off-grid.
This is all flanked by stock proof fencing - 700km of which is new.
It's all part of Mr Snow's vision for the place - sustainable farming using regenerative agriculture principles, water conservation and solar energy to increase the carrying capacity of herd numbers.
Mr Snow said the properties required significant investment in equipment and infrastructure, including housing, to ensure they could attract good staff.
"The gardens are a work in progress. We have to have them rolled over in the next 12 months with a big push for spring," Mr Snow said.
"We've planted trees all down the main laneway and we'll have six or seven fellows working here planting 2000 trees.
"We've only done that in two-and-a-half years, so you can imagine after four or five years what it's going to look like.
"It will be one of the better producing places in southeast Queensland."
Terry and his wife Ginette have cattle interests in NSW and have also built Willinga Park - a state-of-the-art equestrian facility on the NSW coast, east of Canberra.
But Queensland offered them something the other states couldn't.
"The pricing was a lot less in Queensland than it was in New South Wales and that let us put money into the soil improvement and pastures, which we wouldn't have been able to do," Mr Snow said.
"There's some beautiful places in New South Wales, but [with] a lot of them, you don't have any margin to make investments in the soils like we have at Juandah.
"It is really quite amazing what we've done.
"We've put a lot of money into the pastures, and hopefully at the other places we're doing the same."
Mr Snow said he was very lucky to have a team that could bring his vision to life.
"They see the money invested and the results that we get and they take a personal pride in the properties. We're very fortunate to have them," he said.
"When you're pushing ahead developing places, people like to be part of a success story and I think it's turned out well for us."
The man who's been overseeing the construction and trades is Willinga Pastoral Company general manager Andrew Turvey.
"He doesn't do things in halves," Mr Turvey says of his boss.
Mr Turvey admits it's been hectic, but a team of "great young managers" has been there to assist.
He speaks with the individual property managers on a daily basis and is in charge of 22 full time staff who live in 18 houses.
In total, Willinga's operation on the Western Downs is four aggregations consisting of nine properties.
Juandah is the hub and major breeding operation, running a base herd of 2500 Hereford females and 2500 first cross females producing purebred and Santa Gertrudis/Hereford cross progeny for either feedlot or domestic grass-fed markets.
Mr Snow decided on Herefords as his first cattle 10 years ago due to their suitability for campdrafting and for the lucrative grass fed markets post-draft.
South west of Wandoan is another breeding operation, the Green Acres aggregation, which comprises Green Acres, Lucky Downs and Ewingsdale.
Then, just north of Juandah is backgrounding operation Karalee, which comprises Karalee Plains and Marama.
Further afield in the Condamine-Glenmorgan area is the breeding, backgrounding and fattening Naturi aggregation, which is made up of Naturi and Pialaway.
Juandah comprises brigalow softwood scrub transitioning through to areas of box and open forest.
Upon their arrival, native and improved pasture included buffel, silk sorghum, medics, stylos, wynn cassia, burgundy bean, bisset creeping blue grass, premier digiteria and desmanthus.
The drought offered them the opportunity to plough the paddocks to open them up for water infiltration, and sow more legumes.
"It's almost better when it is a drought to do that because it's got to rain before you get grass, so you may as well plough it and plant your new pastures," Mr Turvey said.
"It gives you a bit of diversity, you yield twice as much grass and put on the kilos quicker.
"I believe that we doubled our SDHs (stock days per hectare) by doing the pasture renovation.
"With the scale we've got, it's harder to do, but it's a principle that we do work with.
"Without being cell grazers, we do take on a lot of those principles in our management."
They also bought 5000 dung beetles from a business near Dubbo and introduced them to break down manure and take it down into the soil.
"It's pretty evident this season. You go out there and the poo's all gone," Mr Turvey said.
The last couple of years have been ideal for pasture growth.
"Last year we had a lot of rain, but we probably weren't as productive as we were the year before, just because it was too wet," Mr Turvey said.
Following this was a dry spell from November till the end of February, with no good rain until March.
"The dry spell let a few things die off and we got a graze on everything and then the country really responded," he said.
"You'd say we had a late summer, but we still grew plenty of feed."
Capturing the rain and conserving it is a priority to Willinga Pastoral, with the Juandah aggregation housing a large solar water pump operation that provides reliable water supply.
All of the bores and dam pumps are set up individually by a big solar system.
They've designed the system to have high flow rates of 3L/s at the trough and high storage redundancies with tanks.
While the bitterly tough times of 2017-19 may not return for some time, a looming El Nino means the dry is still front of mind for Mr Turvey.
"We're always forward thinking with everything, that's why we do our pasture budgets to start with," he said.
"The dry times are always just around the corner so we've got silage buried in pits at each place for a dry day, we bale some of our own pastures and store as much as we can so we're always ready for that time."
Mr Snow concurs.
"There's a lot of negativity now with prices and El Nino, so everyone should be preparing to make themselves drought proof and that's what we're proposing on doing with our big silage storage and hay," Mr Snow said.
"We've just got to prepare ourselves for the ups and downs of the climate."
But it's not just about dry spells - its about the bigger picture: climate change and reducing the amount of carbon they produce.
It makes good environmental and economic sense, Mr Snow says.
"They do go hand-in-hand, and we're very excited about it," Mr Snow said.
"We're getting people who want to work with us now and produce this land and it leaves a positive footprint on the country and makes for a better property."
What he hopes to do is to grow carbon neutral beef, which attracts a premium.
"If you go into the supermarkets, you'll see that carbon neutral beef is at a premium to ordinary grass fed beef and so it's good economics for us, but it's also about the production rate of the pasture and the land to produce these cattle to meet the market," Mr Snow said.
"We're selling our cattle now at a premium to the main distributors such as Coles and Woolworths.
"The feedlots and butchers have recognised it and are paying the extra money.
"We've only really seriously stocked the place in the last 12-14 months, so I think we're going very, very well.
"You can imagine what it's going to be like in a few years."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
