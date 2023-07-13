A paddock in central Queensland is a long way from home for canola.
Traditionally grown in southern regions, it prefers wet and cool winters to grow.
But this year, grower Russell Pukallus is determined to see if it has a fit at his Gindie operation Wyntoon, planting 140 hectares to half a dozen Pioneer varieties in April.
"It might not be a fit up here because it likes cold weather, but seed companies are working on different varieties, so let's give it a go and see," Mr Pukallus said.
Canola has been creeping north over the past few years, grown with some success around the border regions and has now made its way to the Toowoomba region and even the Western Downs.
The crop is valued for its role as a disease and weed break crop, and it can also be grazed or harvested for grain, which is crushed for human or livestock consumption.
For Mr Pukallus, it's the disease break he's keen on.
"We've been getting a few disease issues in the barley - naturally occurring things in our soil like crown rot that need to be broken by rotation," Mr Pukallus said.
"I didn't grow it for the fact that it was $1000/t last year. We're just trying to find something that might just fit into our rotation that still makes a dollar.
"Let's see how it grows, what sort of yield and return that we get out of it, then I'll worry about where I'll sell it."
The biggest problem for Queensland canola growers looking at the human consumption market is freight, as the nearest oilseed crusher is located at Newcastle.
Mr Pukallus runs Wyntoon, between Springsure and Emerald, with wife Dianne, son Dwyane and daughter-in-law Brielle.
They farm 3035 hectares including leasing and share farming, with another 1100ha under contract.
For the canola, they applied 120kg/ha of urea and planted the crop on April 25 on a full profile of moisture using 50cm row spacing.
Mr Pukallus said in-crop rain had totalled 30mm, so they're hoping for another fall.
"This is probably what you'd call an average year - we get one in-crop rain. If you get more than one in-crop rain, that's a bonus," he said.
"We're hoping we get another little fall in another 10 days or so."
Pioneer Seeds CQ territory manager Murray Dempsey said there had been small amounts of canola grown in central and northern Queensland, but this was one of the biggest crops he'd seen this far north.
"It's been very scattered in CQ, and there have been some trials at Atherton Tablelands. This is probably one of the more decent crops we've had close to Emerald," Mr Dempsey said.
Mr Dempsey said for growers further north, it was the disease break that was most valuable.
"Three quarters of the value is in the actual rotation, whereas the actual oilseed would be seen as a bit of a bonus if you can snag some good quality oilseed off it," he said.
"It's more rotational value, rather than an industry that's going to be dominating the area in future years, which we don't foresee at all.
"We're not going to push something that doesn't have merit and value for the farmers.
"We're just making sure people are aware of what varieties that we have available and the potential for them, and we're working through understanding the agronomy and how things can be improved."
Mr Dempsey said canola grew very quickly in warmer temperatures, so an October harvest would be likely.
"Down south, if you plant at the end of April, you'd be looking at that November period taking it off, whereas up here, we've probably had three months growth in one month," he said.
"It's going to head now - pushing up stem elongation and starting to flower.
"It does appreciate a cooler environment to continue to flower otherwise it does get too hot, flowers and shuts down and it's basically game over from there.
"September would be well and truly starting to pull it up with our temperatures here."
In terms of yield, Mr Dempsey said canola in CQ would be much lower than the south, where it could reach 3t/ha and above.
"All things going well for it, you could probably aim at 2t/ha, but realistically, you're looking at maximum 1.5t/ha," he said.
"In marginal dry land scenarios using residual moisture, you'd be very lucky to snag those top end yields.
"This is the big unknown, and that's why we've got six or seven varieties they're trialling - short season and long season varieties."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
