That is true up to a point, as it can't be denied that a robust and responsive biosecurity scheme helps protect the livelihood of our producers, many of whom currently benefit from the "clean" status of Australian agricultural products. However, the whole nation depends on our agricultural exports, which contribute enormously to Australia's strong economic position, which ultimately benefits all of us. As consumers, too, we know that the Australian products we're purchasing are "safe" from many of the pests and diseases that plague other countries.