Agriculture shouldn't be doing all the heavy lifting when it comes to biosecurity

By Robbie Sefton
July 16 2023 - 5:00pm
The government announced it would provide an extra $1 billion dollars over four years to strengthen Australia's biosecurity system. Picture by Shutterstock
Biosecurity has again been in the news of late with ongoing concerns around varroa mite in NSW bee populations, and Northern Rivers prawn fishers faced with a disease thought to have arrived in Australia via imported prawns.

