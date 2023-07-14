Queensland Country Life
Seasons line up in Central Australia, softening impact of falling beef prices

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 14 2023 - 11:00am
CENTRAL Australian beef breeders are experiencing their second bumper season in a row thanks to good summer rain and recent winter rain.

Quinton McCallum

