Fifty young and ambitious stud cattle breeders aged from 10 to 24 years are this month participating in stage one of the NCC $200,000 Genetic Challenge youth program.
The participants, drawn from all over Queensland and into New South Wales, are currently competing in stage one of the program, which will count towards competition points.
Renowned international cattle handing expert Nilson Dornellas flew to Rockhampton from Brazil last week to host three breaking-in schools.
NCC principal Brett Nobbs said the competition was aimed at encouraging and promoting the participation of the next generation of Australian cattle breeders.
"Their investment in this unique year-long event will nurture the development of all participants, with the skills learnt serving them well for decades to come," he said.
"We have received strong support for the concept of two stages twelve months apart.
"A year is a significant timeframe for these youngsters and it will be interesting to evaluate their development and progress, under the spotlight of a major feature show in August 2024.
"They will all appreciate and benefit from the direction and acclaimed expertise of Nilson Dornellas in this first stage, and then it us up to them to build on that."
The youth competition is a multi-layered event, with stage two assessing the progress the young competitors have made.
Their responsibility includes them managing, parading and exhibiting the same animal at next year's NCC Genetic Challenge Show.
Valuable prizes await the winners of the competition, with the senior youth winner (18-24 years) receiving a grand international tour package, where they will visit some of the world's leading Brahman cattle ranches.
The junior youth winner (17 and under) will receive a led stud heifer selected directly from the NCC Brahmans' Beef '24 show team.
The two stage process of the competition is believed to be a first for the Australian stud cattle showing industry.
The Genetic Challenge will be held in Rockhampton on August 23-24, 2024.
