Brangus heifers 265kg make 294c/$781 at Gracemere

July 13 2023 - 11:00am
Weaner heifers reach at Gracemere
After the rain in the region last week, CQLX combined agents saw a good yarding this week of 1913 head which consisted of 1013 steers, 554 heifers, 280 cows, 26 bulls and 40 cows and calves.

