Weaner heifers reach at Gracemere

After the rain in the region last week, CQLX combined agents saw a good yarding this week of 1913 head which consisted of 1013 steers, 554 heifers, 280 cows, 26 bulls and 40 cows and calves.
Agents were greeted with a full panel of buyers and all meatworks in attendance.
This week heavy cows lifted 10 to 20 cents better than last week and feeder heifers were stronger in places.
Cattle came from as far north as Proserpine, south to Calliope and all other local areas in between.
B and M Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus steers for 302c/kg weighing 385kg to return $1163/hd.
RCL and MS Torrisi, Dululu, sold Brangus weaner steers for 358c weighing 285kg to return $1020/hd.
EM and RF Bella, Nebo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 346c weighing 282kg to return $977/hd.
JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 358c weighing 269kg to return $964/hd.
B and K Edminstone, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 322c weighing 233kg to return $751/hd.
I and G Ohl, Baralaba, sold Brangus steers for 358c weighing 228kg to return $819/hd.
G and N Hinz, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster steers for 352c weighing 225kg to return $792/hd.
L Boyle, Yarwun, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 350c weighing 224kg to return $786/hd.
Vella Farming Co, Proserpine, sold Brangus steers for 372c, weighing 211kg to return $790/hd.
P and J Stone, Baralaba, sold a run of Simmental steers for 341c to return $1013/hd.
Barlow Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus heifers for 278c, weighing 400kg to return $1112/hd.
B and M Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus heifers for 280c weighing 355kg to return $996/hd.
Broadwater, Baralaba, sold Angus cross heifers for 266c weighing 316kg to return $842/hd.
JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Brangus cross weaner heifers for 254c weighing 285kg to return $724/hd.
K and M Becker Bajool, sold Brangus heifers for 294c weighing 265kg to return $781/hd.
B and M Wootton, Nankin, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 294c weighing 215kg to return $632/hd.
C and F McDonald, Baralaba, sold a pen of Angus cross heifers for 282c to return $1241/hd.
M and N Allen, Thangool, sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 272c to return $1300/hd.
A Judas, Mt Larcom, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1400/unit.
B and M Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1300/unit.
B and K Edminstone, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster Cows and Calves for $1300/unit
