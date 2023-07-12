CHAROLAIS sires are adding depth to Stephen Busby's Brahman-based herd, producing sought-after weaners and giving him a line of exceptional females.
What began as a herd of four cows 24 years ago has slowly grown to a high quality crossbred herd of 1000 breeders run on 7300 hectares of leased coastal country at Targinie, north of Gladstone.
Mr Busby, who works alongside his daughter Shannon, 22, has made the most of any opportunity to grow numbers over the years, but since adding Charolais to the mix, he's been refining his females and plans to keep many of the Charolais-cross calves.
"The steers are cracking calves, but the heifers are even better," he said.
On top of his lease country he has a 900 acre cropping block north of Biloela, with 380 acres flood irrigated.
To make the most of market changes, Mr Busby has built a 300-head feedlot at the Biloela property, which is used to finish steers on grain grown on the property.
"We used to just background the steers there but the country gets compacted.
"It was flood irrigated cotton and wheat, then a Droughtmaster stud and it was compacted, so we've done some work to get it back to really good cropping country, bought three 125 tonne silos, and a mixing mill to mix all of our own rations.
"We were really hoping for a bit of moisture and we just got it last week. We've just had a beautiful 46 millimeters of rain on a dry planted crop."
Mr Busby is a first generation grazier and it's been a long road to get to 1000 breeders.
His father was a kangaroo shooter, train driver and fisherman, and when he left school, Mr Busby became a ringer and roo shooter.
He then went into the fishing industry and operated prawn trawlers for 16 years, and throughout that time started buying cows to run on leased land.
In 2010 he sold the fishing business and went contract fencing to keep the grazier dream alive. Around that time he decided to invest in the herd to get a more uniform line of cattle.
RELATED READING
"I got rid of the cows with 30-odd different brands, got some nice Brahman breeders and started buying better quality bulls," Mr Busby said.
"I've always loved the Charolais breed, and these Ascot bulls have really worked well for me. They're quiet, they keep marching on, and you can look at a crop of calves in the paddock and they're very even.
"It's the first time I've ever seen that consistency of cracking calves.
"I've got some beautiful crossbred Brangus calves and they're okay, but they don't compare to the Charolais and the Angus don't handle the country as well, plus they have the past problems with the black coat."
There was plenty of competition for his most recent run of weaners at Gracemere, with his 251.25kg Charbray calves being awarded champion pen and making 382.2 cents a kilogram.
"I've taken a truckload of weaners up for a bit of cash flow every Tuesday for a few weeks in a row," Mr Busby said.
"My agent Brad Mulvihill from TopX said I should take a load for this sale, because with the rain coming there would be a lot of buyers, so he was expecting a good sale.
"I sent 16 steers and my agent liked them, and on Monday morning he rang me to say I might have to go up there, and I was thinking something bad had happened. But everyone had been talking about the Charbray steers and they won the champion pen.
"It was a bit of an 'oh gosh' moment for me, because I've built this herd from nothing."
That weaner sale has already led to another private sale to a buyer who was disappointed he missed out on the steers.
"We drafted off 15 for him and he loved them, then said how about the heifers, but we want to retain them.
"But he's trying to set up a little herd for his daughter and wife and I gave in and let him pick five heifers.
"We'll keep most of those heifers because they're exceptional calves. We'll retain all the heifers that have the clean coat, and it's the same with Brangus."
Ascot Charolais bulls have been used since 2020, and finding them was a happy accident, as Mr Busby was originally looking to use Ascot's Angus bulls.
"I'd been to Rockhampton and bought a b-double of Montroes Brahman heifers and wanted some Angus bulls to put over them," he said.
"I had days mixed up and jumped on AuctionsPlus too late and almost all the Angus bulls had sold.
"I bought one black bull, then the Charolais came on. They were cheaper than the Angus bulls and they looked good so I bought three of them."
Mr Busby had used Charbray bulls for a while, but given the predominantly grey Brahman breeder herd, there was too much Bos Indicus content in the progeny.
"When you put a Charbray bull over grey cows the calves are considered Brahman so I'm consistently 30 cents behind at the saleyards," he said.
Market versatility is a big benefit of using Charolais bulls, with the weaners heavy enough to take advantage of good prices at the saleyards, but also having the ability to grow out and meet the EU market for finished cattle.
The calves enter the feedlot around 380kg to 400kg and they're finished to about 500kg, for a 240kg dressed weight.
"Having set that up is another tool because we can meet the EU premium through that," Mr Busby said.
"I love the EU job because the heifer portion is only 5 cents a kilo less when you're killing them.
"It's not such a big variation like the 30 to 40 cents difference between heifer and steers in the yards, then on top of that it can be a 30 to 40 cent drop for non EU cattle."
Mr Busby is also willing to take advantage of other opportunities, like selling breeders.
The first calves from the Ascot bulls were sold to a restocker at Springsure as part of a unit.
"I put those Charolais bulls with 110 heifers and they all gave me cracking calves. Buyers at Springsure were prepared to pay $3000 a unit and they took the lot. I'm always chasing turnover, and I'm happy to trade cattle and work with the market."
Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.
Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.