Sought-after crossbred calves by Charolais sires at Targinie

Ruth Schwager
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
QUALITY CROSSBRED HERD: Using Charolais sires is helping Stephen Busby lift quality in his Brahman-based herd.
CHAROLAIS sires are adding depth to Stephen Busby's Brahman-based herd, producing sought-after weaners and giving him a line of exceptional females.

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

