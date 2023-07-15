CHAROLAIS genetics are helping the Mactaggart family produce progeny that performs well on grass while being adapted to the climate at Balcomba, Marlborough in Central Queensland.
Charolais have been in the mix with Brahmans and British breeds since the 1990s, Andrew Mactaggart said.
"We started with a Hereford base initially crossing with Brahman and then introducing Charolais to that cross and bringing in the Shorthorn and Red Angus as time progressed."
Mr Mactaggart and his wife Claire run the operation with his parents John and Julien and children Anna, Eliza, Sarah and Grace.
"We run an open-ended composite herd aiming for around 40 per cent Bos Indicus, and the balance split between European and British genes," he said.
"We have the Bos Indicus influence to handle the heat, parasites and country, with Charolais bringing thickness and muscle.
"The Charolais bulls bring complementary genes to the Brahman and British genes.
"We are aiming for a middle of the road cow that weans her first calf at 2.5 years and annually after that in a 90-day joining period."
The family has trialled a few other European breeds, but they liked the genetic diversity within the Charolais breed, as well as the breed's ability to handle the warmer climate.
"We like the lighter coat for heat tolerance and lower buffalo fly burdens.
"The Charolais breed offers good depth in the gene pool and is complementary to our breed mix."
All Charolais genetics brought into the Balcomba program must be homozygous (PP) polled, with moderate growth and milking, low birth and proven fertility in the pedigree, in a solid data set, Mr Mactaggart said.
He also wants them finished on grass or crops, actively avoiding grain prepared bulls.
"We also look at figures and we're doing genomic testing in our own herd and look for this in our seedstock."
The Mactaggarts mainly target feedlots and supply the grass finished market, depending on the premiums offered.
"We've certainly got the ability to finish them on grass when the premiums are there over the feedlot market and the seasons align."
The cattle meet feedlot entry weights of 480 kilograms for steers and 380kg for heifers, and they're sold to feedlots on the Darling Downs.
"They're on a mix of native and improved pastures with the dominant grass species being buffel and panic, and native bluegrasses. The prominent legumes are butterfly pea, desmanthus, seca stylo and native legumes."
While the grassfed programs align with Mr Mactaggart's goals, he chooses markets based premiums as well as the feed available.
Pasture diversity is a priority, helping with seasonal variability.
"We have a lot of diversity in our pastures with 15 to 20 species, and different species throughout the seasons.
"Each species brings something different, giving good production synergies and a more balanced diet, resulting in more nutritionally dense beef."
About 65 per cent of heifers are kept to join as yearlings, joined to home-bred bulls, with new genetics brought in through artificial insemination, Mr Mactaggart said.
"Each breed has its traits and they all work together.
"Our goal is to maximise hybrid vigour and maintain a semi-adapted beast for this environment balanced with market suitability. In terms of productivity it's a live calf weaned that's your measure."
All preg tested empty and dry cows at weaning are removed.
"A moderate sized female combined with hybrid vigour is a big driver of good conception rates. Our yearling joined heifers are expected to calve unassisted so birthweight is something we have to watch."
Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.
