Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Charolais-cross calves meet feedlot, grass-fed markets for Mactaggarts

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPLEMENTARY BREED: Charolais bulls are a good fit, used alongside Bos Indicus and British breeds.
COMPLEMENTARY BREED: Charolais bulls are a good fit, used alongside Bos Indicus and British breeds.

CHAROLAIS genetics are helping the Mactaggart family produce progeny that performs well on grass while being adapted to the climate at Balcomba, Marlborough in Central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Schwager

Ruth Schwager

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.