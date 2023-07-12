Councils and NRMs to share $1m in new pest grants

Local governments and natural resource management (NRM) groups across Queensland are set to receive grants totalling almost $1 million to tackle invasive plants and animals.
Under round seven of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative (QFPI), projects include a regional facility to grow biological control agents for aquatic weeds and data capture and audits of emerging pests in regional areas.
Other projects include planning for better participation in landholder programs and furthering understanding of feral animal impacts.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the grants would help reduce the impact of feral pests and support jobs in regional Queensland.
One of the successful applicants, Western Downs Regional Council, has welcomed the funding.
WDRC planning, environment and agribusiness spokesperson, councillor Andrew Smith, said the grant would support council's comprehensive pest management program.
"This funding will support the ongoing success of this program and its outcomes for the region," Mr Smith said.
"The Western Downs is home to a diverse agricultural sector and beautiful natural landscapes, so it's important council works to ensure pest species are controlled as effectively as possible.
"Council continues to improve its pest management systems and has even introduced the use of artificial intelligence to help track pest animals and used the data to target pest activity."
Other successful applicants include Fraser Coast Regional Council; Terrain NRM; Cape York Natural Resource Management Ltd; Southern Queensland NRM - trading as SQ Landscapes; Logan; Quilpie Shire Council; Hinchinbrook Shire Council; Gulf Savannah NRM; and Whitsunday Regional Council.
Through the QFPI, the state government has now committed more than $26 million for invasive plants and invasive animals control measures including cluster fences.
This funding is complemented by a $14 million spend from the federal government.
