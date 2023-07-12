University of Queensland (UQ) researchers are using computer simulations in the hope of helping barramundi farmers achieve maximum yields into the future.
PhD candidate Jessica Hintzsche from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) is using software to virtually model the genetic tools available to barramundi farming, in collaboration with the ARC Research Hub for Supercharging Tropical Aquaculture at James Cook University and MainStream Aquaculture Group.
"We are creating the farm's virtual twin - a 3D digital replica of the real thing to allow us to run simulations," Ms Hintzsche said.
"The digital twin models the entire enterprise; it models all of the interconnections and processes on a farm, everything from how the tanks are set up, to transport and it models all of these interactions simultaneously, while relying on real time data.
"The benefit of a digital twin is that we can test the impact of different genomic, breeding and production technologies such as parental selection and harvesting options before they are rolled out on the farm.
"It would allow producers to make decisions about how to take their business to the next level with healthy fish populations."
Aquaculture in Australia's north is currently valued at $223 million and has a projected value of $1.34 billion by 2030.
While aquaculture was growing exponentially the integration of genetic technologies into breeding programs was slow, with just 10 per cent of the fish farmed globally descended from genetically improved strains.
"We are at a tipping point globally where the production of farmed fish is about to overtake wild-caught fish in fisheries," Ms Hintzsche said.
"To meet demand and keep up with other agricultural industries, genetic tools need to be integrated into breeding programs."
Ms Hintzsche said there were many benefits of using AI including sustainability and there was no limit on what could be modelled with the right quantitative data.
"Using this program I can model a year into the future or 10 years into the future," she said.
"It allows you to make really educated decisions about where to take your farm based on these simulations."
Despite being new technology Ms Hintzsche said the twin model was being used successfully in other industries.
"We currently have digital twins for the cattle, sugar cane and wheat farms," she said.
"We have seen fantastic gains, we have seen a 50 per cent increase in production from our sugar cane systems and about 30 per cent gains from wheat.
"So the growers were very happy about that."
Ms Hintzsche said that aquaculture was much harder to model than agriculture.
"Barramundi are crazier than a wheat or sugar cane plant because they have mass spawns and all barramundi are born male and then they convert over to female," she said.
"It's a bit harder to model something as crazy as a barramundi, that's why we are still in our innovation stage.
"No one yet has the capacity to apply these techniques in aquaculture and it is amazing to be on the forefront, using this technology to push the boundaries of aquaculture.
"Really, the sky is the limit."
