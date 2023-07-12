Weaner steers reach 378c at Roma

A total of 7667 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 370c and averaged 320c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 378c and averaged 345c, steers 280-330kg reached 362c and averaged 333c, and steers 330-400kg reached 356c and averaged 328c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 340c and averaged 324c.
KS Fien, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 378c, reaching $1056 to average $1010. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $733 to average $721.
RM and MG Hayes, Larapinta, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 372c, reaching $1340 to average $926. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 286c, reaching $752 to average $649.
Cecil James Russell, Ingledoon, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 372c, reaching $1149 to average $944. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 276c, reaching $730 to average $611.
McNicholl Family Trust, Arklow, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 364c, reaching $1088 to average $1005. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 280c, reaching $814 to average $731.
LM Griffin, Carrington, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 360c reaching $1242 to average $922. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $984 to average $556.
Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c reaching $1155 to average $888.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c reaching $1128 to average $1010. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c, reaching $1091 to average $880.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 358c reaching $1111 to average $1005.
PA Campbell, Praire Vale, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 356c, reaching $1390 to average $1260. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 284c, reaching $1157 to average $949.
RJ and MA and CJ Harland, Glenolive, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 355c reaching $1262 to average $1090.
Lyn Weir, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 354c, reaching $1333 to average $951. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $709 to average $692.
Skygrove Pty Ltd, Yurnga, Taroom, sold Brangus cross steers to 350c, reaching $1366 to average $989. The Brangus cross heifers sold to 266c, reaching $943 to average $659.
Institutional Investments, Struan, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 350c, reaching $1223 to average $1031.
Hendon Park Pastoral Co., Hendon Park, Roma, sold Angus cross steers 350c, reaching $1211 to average $1086. The Angus cross heifers sold to 260c, reaching $682 to average $682.
DJ Burey, Torwood, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 346c, reaching $1260 to average $1260.
Lynne Denton, Lorne Downs, Augathella, sold Simmental cross steers to 346c, reaching $1017 to average $924. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 248c, reaching $734 to average $614.
IC Jackson sold Angus cross steers to 340c, reaching $1353 to average $1215. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 274c, reaching $945 to average $917.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 338c, reaching $1069 to average $1069. The Charolais heifers sold to 266c, reaching $824 to average $824.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 336c, reaching $1526 to average $1437. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 292c, reaching $1266 to average $1141.
JH and BJ Amor, Carinya, Dulacca, sold Braford steers to 334c, reaching $1142 to average $1142.
Clifford P Duff, Ittledoo, Injune, sold Droughtmaster steers to 332c, reaching $863 to average $863.
AB and ML McWhirter, Wilbah, Yuleba, sold Murray Grey steers to 331c, reaching $950 to average $950.
A and H Stringer, Oakville, Miles, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 330c, reaching $858 to average $858. The Angus cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $744 to average $738.
Cornford Grazing Co, Mohonga, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 330c, reaching $1500 to average $1356. The Angus cross heifers sold to 278c, reaching $1081 to average $961.
Reynella Grazing, Reynella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster steers to 328c, reaching $1576 to average $1430.
C and R Taber, Elanius, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 326c, reaching $965 to average $809. The Angus cross heifers sold to 250c, reaching $619 to average $614.
DW and JL Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 304c, reaching $2236 to average $2079.
LR and SE Laycock, Cedars, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 290c, reaching $1709 to average $1660.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 268c and averaged 240c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 286c and averaged 253c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 290c, averaging 251c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 292c, averaging 258c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 292c, averaging 264c.
DE and JM Robson, Mt View, Morven, sold Charolais cross heifers to 290c, reaching $923 to average $761.
NR Harland and G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma, sold Charolais heifers to 280c, reaching $1372 to average $896.
AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 258c, reaching $714 to average $667.
Kranks Construction, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 246c, reaching $555 to average $555.
Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 229c, reaching $1448 to average $1338. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 220c, reaching $1541 to average $1276.
Cows 330-400kg reached 225c and averaged 150c, cows 400-500kg topped at 264c, averaging 162c, cows 500-600kg topped at 221c, averaging 192c, and cows over 600kg topped at 264c, averaging 207c.
JG and LT Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus cross cows to 264c, reaching $1585 to average $952.
Mulianna Pastoral, Winalla, Quilpie, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 221c, reaching $1483 to average $1111.
M and K Hudson, Tongy, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 216c, reaching $1372 to average $1372.
Arbroath Grazing Co., Roma, sold Hereford cross cows to 207c, reaching $1528 to average $1450.
W and K Brown, Booralie, Roma, sold Angus cross cows to 206c, reaching $1379 to average $1257.
R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cows to 205c, reaching $1223 to average $1223.
