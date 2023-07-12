It takes a special young woman to handle the boys club of the saleyards, and Roma's Larissa Thompson is not only coping, but excelling.
The 23-year-old wears many hats her livestock administration role at GDL and is arguably the agents' right-hand-woman, however she has also made a name for herself over the past three years.
"I absolutely love my job," Ms Thompson said.
"It is very versatile and I have the opportunity to learn a lot about the cattle industry, and the markets as well.
"I have the opportunity to help draft cattle on a Monday night. I really enjoy getting hands on with the drafting and Tuesdays sales, so I can learn as much as possible, and then seeing the process and the marketing decisions that are made from start to finish.
"I have some pretty knowledgeable colleagues to sponge plenty of information from, even if they do get sick of all the questions I ask them," she joked.
Ms Thompson grew up on a 3500 acre grazing property south-west of Dalby, and said that watching her parents expand their cattle operation through hard work and determination over the past 20 years was a major inspiration.
"Looking back now, I'm so grateful and appreciative for what mum and dad have achieved over the years," she said.
"The family business now runs 1000 breeders, which consists of predominantly Santa and Droughtmaster cows, running with Hereford Bulls to make the Woolworths market.
"They also do the odd bit of trade throughout the year, wherever there is an opportunity."
Friday afternoon doesn't signal tools down for the young gun, who returns to her family properties around the Western Downs over the weekends to help with cattle work.
"Eventually down the track I'll go back home and work for the family farm full time, but for now I'll just keep going back on the weekends and learn as much as I can off mum and dad," she said.
"I value the job that I currently have with GDL, and know that everything I'm learning now will benefit me later on in life."
While many young women would baulk at the idea of working in such a male dominated industry, Ms Thompson has made the role her own and established an unparalleled presence at the saleyards, and beyond.
"It can be challenging at times being a young female in this industry, sometimes it's hard to know where you stand," she said.
"It's finding that balance of working like a man, but acting like a lady.
"I think the older generation like seeing young people getting out and having a go, but have trouble relying on or trusting a young female with their operation sometimes.
"In saying that, I'm incredibly grateful, being a young female working in this industry and having almost all of the same opportunities as the men do."
