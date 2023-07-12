Queensland Country Life
Making it on Merit: Livestock administration offers big opportunities

Clare Adcock
July 13 2023 - 6:30am
Larissa Thompson is a familiar face around the Roma saleyards. Picture: Supplied
It takes a special young woman to handle the boys club of the saleyards, and Roma's Larissa Thompson is not only coping, but excelling.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

