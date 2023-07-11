As far as female role models within the beef sector go, it would be difficult to look past Australian Country Choice Wagyu Supply Chain Analyst Bonnie Chandler, who arguably has one of the coolest jobs in the industry.
The 24-year-old grew up on her fourth generation family cattle and cropping property at Bringalily, south of Toowoomba, and said a passion for agriculture was instilled in both her and her siblings from a young age, inspired by both of their parents.
"My mum was a teacher before running the property with dad, and dad was heavily involved in the Rural Youth program when he was younger," Ms Chandler said.
"Both have a passion for agriculture and education, so they were extremely supportive and gave up a lot of their time for me to be involved in many industry programs growing up, whilst also involving me in work on the property from a young age."
Although a career in the agricultural industry was always on the cards, Ms Chandler said her particular interest in beef cattle was confirmed when studying agricultural science as a subject at Downlands College, where she attended boarding school.
After graduating from high school, Ms Chandler was keen to get out of the classroom, and into the yards.
"I went to work on Babbiloora Station as a fresh 18-year-old where I entered a crew of seven - I was the youngest and the only female station hand," she said.
After a few short-lived months in the camp, she had a horse accident that landed her on light duties in the office for quite some time, putting her on the path to her current role.
Ms Chandler said it was her "incredibly supportive" manager, Kelvin Webber, who encouraged her to look further into the cattle data that was being recording every time they were processed through the yards.
"To me, it was just like an ag science assignment," she said.
"Kelvin would have a theory about his cattle, and we would use our own production data to put a report together and answer operational assumptions about the breeder herd."
The following year she transferred to the Brindley Park Property Group, near Roma, to become involved in the fullblood Wagyu stud, spending three years on the property being involved in both Embryo Transfer and Artificial Insemination programs, as well as the commercial purebred and composite herds on the large breeder properties.
In her current role, Ms Chandler is involved in the genetics team, preparing and providing information derived from the ACC production systems to assist in decision-making around the genetic direction of the breeder herds.
She also works for the Group Manager of Agribusiness Analytics, learning more about the fundamental drivers of not only the ACC beef business, but also the wider beef industry.
"I want to continue growing my role in providing detailed production information to managers on their breeder herd performance, while assisting and implementing operational and genetic initiatives which drive improved productivity and efficiency," Ms Chandler said.
When asked what she enjoyed about her role, Ms Chandler said it was the diversity that she loved most.
"I enjoy my time in the office and absolutely love still getting out and working across different properties and aspects of the integrated supply chain," she said.
"I also love to being able to connect with people who work hands on every day with the cattle to help them better understand their herd and the impact of their hard work.
"My favourite part of my role is being able to see and share the effects of genetic and operational decisions through production data."
Like many young people within the industry, Ms Chandler has faced challenges during her early career, such as hesitation around the adoption of new technology.
"At times, I found it challenging to encourage people to see the full potential of progressive technology," she said.
"I find the best way around this is to work on the ground alongside them and build a relationship and an understanding of the way that they view their cattle and business, so that the conversation and information can better suit their interests.
She said that having a solid support network around her had made all the difference when starting out, and was something she continued to value and hoped to pay forward.
"I am lucky to have had an incredible amount of support around me growing up, during school and in my work life so far, as well as a few people doing great things in the beef industry to look up to."
