Exhibitors at this year's competition dinner were treated to an MLA Meat Standard Australia presentation, comparing the Callide Dawson Valley's beef quality to the state standards, from the last 12 months.
The MSA Index is a number between 30 and 80 expressed to two decimal places and is a weighted average of the predicted MSA eating quality scores of 39 cuts in a carcase.
To be eligible, MSA graded carcases must have met pre-slaughter requirements, such as pH less than 5.71, minimum rib fat of 3mm, and adequate fat coverage.
The results in this analysis were undertaken between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
The majority of the grass fed heifers (HGP free) measured above the top 50 per cent index lines, scoring 53.64 against the state average of 55.25.
For grain fed steers (hgp free), the state average is 56.50 and the local area followed closely behind at 56.44, with a large proportion of carcases' above the top 50pc.
Going up against a lot of feedlots in the state, the entries in the 70 day grain fed trade heifer recorded an MSA index of 58.13, against the state's 59.74.
The state's MSA average for 70 day grain fed trade steers was 61.24, compared to the local area's 60.1.
For 100-day grain fed cattle (hgp treated), MSA data revealed the majority of carcases exceed the top 50pc percentile, with the local area recording an MSA index of 51.56, compared to the state's 52.06.
The 35th Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition attracted 674 cattle entries, including 395 grain fed and 279 grass fed entries, drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
This year's comp attracted 154 more entries, compared to last year's 520 overall total.
Initially assembled at Elders' Moura Saleyard, and then fed at Warnoah Feedlot, Theodore, the grain-fed cattle were processed at Teys Australia's Biloela plant.
Beasts were judged on live weight, dressing percentage and a number of carcase attributes.
In his presentation address, Teys Australia Biloela general manager, Glenn Poole, acknowledged the consistent quality of cattle in this year's competition.
"It's great to attend this 35th competition dinner, but it's actually 34, because in 1996 there was a workers strike at Teys Biloela," Mr Poole said.
"This competition, every year excels, the cattle continue to be better, with better genetics, pastures and breeding practices.
"The grading continues to get stronger, higher percentages of MSA grades, weight gains right up there.
"It is a huge credit to the producers and the Warnoah Feedlot."
Mr Poole also noted the strong number of entries this year, which is close to being a record.
"Quality of beef is the key to our business and when the beef market is tough, especially what we're experiencing right at the present moment, consistent, good quality beef really helps to sell it," he said.
Teys Australia's most suitable carcase award went to Nunbank Cattle Co, which scored an MSA grading of 66.97 points, putting it in the top one per cent of MSA index cattle in Australia.
The encouragement prize was awarded to Jilabri and Wales Grazing.
In 2023, $23,670.77 was donated and shared between Baralaba, Bauhinia, Biloela, Monto, Moura, Theodore, Wowan, and Arcadia show societies, as part of the distribution of cattle commissions.
Since 1988, a total of $333,259.64 has been raised.
Class 1 single grassfed steer: 1st Renamark P/L - 160.88 points, 2nd Surawski family - 146.34pts, 3rd Rowanlea Cattle Co - 140.50pts.
Class 2 pen of three grass fed steers: 1st ME & VT Bradshaw- 376.88pts, 2nd Burleigh Estates - 373.02pts, 3rd Tyson, Werth, O'Connor - 368.33pts.
Class 3 trade steer or heifer: 1st Rowanlea Cattle Co - 141.11pts, 2nd ME & VT Bradshaw - 135.85pts, 3rd ME & VT Bradshaw - 135.60pts
Class 4 single export heifer: 1st Essex Grazing Co - 134.49pts, 2nd M & R Collins - 131.62pts, 3rd Essex Grazing Co - 130.99pts.
Class 5 pen of grainfed steers: 1st TP & JE Surawski - 202.60pts, 2nd Seifert Belmont Reds - 193.06pts, 3rd Voewood Brangus - 191.78pts.
Class 6 single grainfed steer: 1st R & J Manley - 201.89pts., 2nd Warnoah Rural - 194.54pts, 3rd Gyranda Pastoral Co - 193.20pts.
Class 7 pen of grainfed trade steers: 1st Hills Cattle Co - 171.92pts, 2nd Bellbird Pastoral Co - 167.17pts, 3rd Seifert Belmont Reds - 165.69pts.
Class 8 single grainfed trade steers: 1st L Blanch - 176.08pts, 2nd DH Hartwig - 170.63pts, 3rd DW & LJ Anderson - 169.07pts.
Class 9 pen of grainfed trade heifers: 1st Maynard Cattle Co - 173.44pts, 2nd Bonnie Maynard - 168.58pts, 3rd Clare Grazing - 167.98pts..
Class 10 single grainfed trade heifers: 1st DW & LJ Anderson - 176.88pts, 2nd L Blanch - 172.81pts, 3rd CD & SL Holmes - 172.67pts.
Class 11 grain assisted steer/heifer: J & M Lingstone - 141.76pts, 2nd JA Steinhardt - 139.53pts, 3rd N & M Hansen - 136.68pts.
Senior Live assessment: 1st Tania Hartwig, 2nd Mia Semple, and 3rd Tania Hartwig.
Best live weight gain in feedlot
Steers: 1st Faith Maynard - 3.16 kilograms, 2nd Bellbird Pastoral - 2.96kg, 3rd Maynard Cattle Company - 2.92kg.
Trade Steers: 1st TP & JE Surawski - 2.39kg, 2nd Seifert Belmont Reds - 2.36kg, 3rd Seifert Belmont Reds - 2.36kg.
Trade heifers: 1st Gyranda Pastoral - 2.17kg, 2nd Gyranda Pastoral - 2.14kg, 3rd Faith Maynard - 2.11kg.
All round grainfed carcase: 1st TP & JE Surawski - 206.28pts, 2nd D Coupe - 205.39pts, 3rd Seifert Belmont Reds - 204.91pts.
