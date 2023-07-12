Queensland Country Life
Callide Dawson Beef Carcass Competition 2023 MSA result breakdown

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
The Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition attracted 674 cattle entries, including 395 grain fed and 279 grass fed entries in 2023. Picture: Mike Bradshaw
The Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition attracted 674 cattle entries, including 395 grain fed and 279 grass fed entries in 2023. Picture: Mike Bradshaw

Exhibitors at this year's competition dinner were treated to an MLA Meat Standard Australia presentation, comparing the Callide Dawson Valley's beef quality to the state standards, from the last 12 months.

