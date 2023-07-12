Strong market for quality lines of feeder steers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported an increased yarding of 642 head of cattle on Tuesday.
A large yarding of cows and bullocks sold to a fully firm to dearer market with all export operators in attendance.
Quality lines of feeder steers sold to a strong market with the lesser quality feeders still selling to reduced rates.
Weaners and yearlings remained firm on last week's competitive rates.
Angus cross weaner steers from R Embrey returned 315.2c/kg or $853/hd. P and H Lyons sold Limousin cross weaner steers at 307.2c returning $778/hd. Simmental cross weaner heifers from the Varley family made 289.2c with a result of $636/hd.
Charbray cross in background steers from Mark Werner realised 313.2c or $1164/hd. G Isbell sold Droughtmaster cross export feeder steers for 320.2c returning $1535.
BL Co sold Charbray cross 6/8 tooth ox for 282.2c or $1657/hd. Droughtmaster cross 2 tooth pasture steers from P and J Heath returned 304.2c resulting in $1646/hd.
M and J Seng sold Angus cross 2 tooth pasture heifers for 266.2c or $1477/hd. John Drynan sold Charolais cross grain fed trade for 295.2c with a result of $1461/hd. Jayne Robinson sold Charolais cross heavy cows with a return of 228.2c or $1585/hd.
Santa medium cows from Ian Sellars made 218.2c with a result of $1258/hd. G and K Gelhaar sold Limousin cross bulls for 243.2c returning $2042/hd.
