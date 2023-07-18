Ten years ago Brett Smith, Tralee, St George undertook holistic management training to see where he could take his sheep property in the future.
Now an AgForce Sheep & Wool board member and its representative on Wool Producers Australia, Mr Smith has partnered with Deckers, the American company behind UGG boots.
Deckers is sponsoring regenerative transitions of Australian producers to source what they consider "ethically and environmentally sound" sheepskins for UGG products.
In April last year, baseline measurements of ground cover, plant species, soil health and insect activity were taken of Mr Smith's 4153 ha property which he operates with his parents and which runs 5500 head of sheep.
Mr Smith said the Deckers project was about adding "that next layer of traceability and provenance story" to his property.
"It's definitely not mainstream," he said.
Mr Smith said there was a growing interest among producers about telling their on-farm story.
"... and demonstrating the good practices of what we're already doing on farm. The majority of people are probably practising some of the elements to a degree so it's just demonstrating that," he said.
"This is about putting figures around the story."
More specifically for Mr Smith, this means resting his country and grasses for longer, having fewer and bigger mobs of sheep and moving sheep more regularly.
He said it also involved doing more record keeping of his grazing management.
Overseeing the Deckers project is the Australian Holistic Management Co-operative which has just recently appointed beef producer Helen Lewis as its new chief executive officer.
With her husband Ian, Mrs Lewis owns Picots Farm, a 1416 ha property west of Warwick. For the past 20 years, she has been the general manager of the $1.2 Billion Outback Way project.
The co-operative's role in the Decker's sponsorship is to verify regenerating farmland through its Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV) monitoring process.
Mrs Lewis said they had about 43 farmers engaged with the Deckers project with seven obtaining their EOV certificates since the project commenced two years ago.
She said about 306,000 hectares across Australia were being monitored through the EOV process.
"With that verification, producers are eligible to send their animals into the Deckers supply chain," she said.
"Deckers is paying for the monitoring costs over the next three to five years. Every year while the program is going the farmer will have their monitoring covered... it could be up to $10,000 over a five-year period."
Mrs Lewis said the monitoring cost depended on how many different land types a farmer had and the size of the property, and allowed them to see if a landscape function had improved from a base line.
"So there's a lot of varying factors, but the cost is between $5000 and $10,000 to engage the EOV process.
"It's a fairly signficant contribution that the Deckers company is offering our Australian farmers.
"But Deckers has decided that they want to ensure their sheepskins are coming from land that is regenerating and that's the impetus for the project."
Mrs Lewis believes consumers will drive the move for more farmers to adopt environmentally friendly land management practises.
She said a large number of larger companies internationally and nationwide were starting to check where they were sourcing product particularly in the fashion and food industries.
"We have got other supply chains which are fostering this such as Harris Farm which is definitely sourcing product from regenerative farms and farms that are clean and green," she said.
"Demand is growing in the market place for awareness of how our food is produced.
"And impact on the land is the next level and that's probably another element that people are probably going to ask questions about."
Mrs Lewis agrees consumer awareness of the environmental and ecological farm practises was being driven by concern about climate change.
"Yes, I do think that there's a connection between really getting a landscape function thriving and climate change and dealing with it," she said.
"If we can all sequester one per cent of carbon into our soils then it actually solves the climate change issue because we're sequestering what we need to actually make a difference."
Mrs Lewis believes the market and consumers wanting an understanding of how their food and fibre is produced will provoke change in farm practices.
She said a bonus for farmers involved in the Deckers project was that they would eventually get paid for their sheep skins rather than the abattoirs.
"To date, the history of skins is that abattoirs may have been selling sheepskins to Deckers for years, but there's been no traceback to what farms they've come from," she said.
"So we are going to have the supply chain established for our producers so they can sell direct."
The EOV process monitors a property's water cycle, mineral cycle, energy flow and diversity.
In 2021, Deckers made headlines in Australia for suing a Sydney company for breaching its trademark by selling sheepskin boots as UGGs in America.
READ MORE:
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.