Sullivan Livestock yarded 1723 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market held firm for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Booubyjan, Childers, Maryborough, Brooweena, Woolooga, Tansey, Kilkivan, Maleny, Conondale, Kenilworth and all local areas.
Heavy Droughtmaster feeder steers from W and G Dillon made 325c/kg or $1540. Charolais cross steers from D Tomkinson, Pomona, sold for 334c ($1457) and 324c ($1162).
P and S Johnston sold Limousin cross steers for 332c ($1449). Quality Simmental cross steers from R and K Corkin, Bald Knob, made 332c ($1373).
Droughtmaster steers from G Thompson, Wolvi, made 330c ($1359). Droughtmaster steers from the Brown family, Beaver Rock, sold for 328c ($1175 and $1067).
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from J W Hains, Running Creek, made 348c to return $943, $862 and $781. J and H McMillan, Nargoon, Cinnabar, sold Simmental cross steers for 344c ($955).
Charbray steers from Kelvin Schroeder made 356c to return $742. Santa cross steers from Greg McArthur, Cinnabar, sold for 332c ($779).
Charolais cross steers from the Bath family made 330c ($720). Fitzgerald and Co, Oakview, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 336c ($717).
Generally weaner steers sold from 300c to 350c with the next run from 240c to 295c.
Droughtmaster heifers from the Brown family made 258c ($814 and $781). Quality Charolais cross heifers from the Corkin Brothers, Bald Knob, topped at 264c ($712).
Barry Hiron sold weaner heifers for 242c or $667. Droughtmaster heifers from the Ross Brothers, Brooweena, made 238c ($697).
Brangus and Simmental cross heifers from J and H McMillan made 246c and 248c to return $650, $623 and $579.
Better quality weaner heifers sold from 210c to 250c with the next run selling from 180c to 208c to processors.
Plainer lesser types sold from 140c to 175c.
Cows and calves were limited in supply and sold to a top of $1050.
The next Gympie sale is on Monday July 24.
