Charbray steers make 356c to return $742 at Gympie

July 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Pat Sullivan with quality Charolais cross heifers from the Corkin Brothers, Bald Knob, which topped at 264c/kg ($712).
Sullivan Livestock yarded 1723 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market held firm for all descriptions.

