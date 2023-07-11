Heifers make 480c at Gin Gin

Bundaberg region grazier David Neubecker wasn't sure what to expect when he put his red Brahman weaner heifers up for sale at Gin Gin on Monday, so when they returned a figure of 480c/kg, he was pleasantly surprised.
"I've been frightened to sell them, they're that bloody cheap," he said.
"I thought, 'oh well', I might get $400 or $500 for them, and I ended up getting $1105/head."
Mr Neubecker, who runs about 160 cows at his purebred Brahman commercial operation at Rosalie, Waterloo, offered six heifers, which were nine-months-old and 230kg.
They were purchased by Calvin Parker, Parker Simbrahs, Bororen, to go back to the paddock.
Elders Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel said there were three bidders chasing them all the way to that money.
"It just shows that good quality breeder heifer still makes that money," Mr Weazel said.
"People are chasing that first cross good Brahman heifer.
"Calvin breeds Simbrahs, so he bought them as replacement heifers for his cows he's getting rid of.
"He'll put those marvellous red heifers in there to use with a fresh bull to get some fresh blood in there and a good new cross."
Mr Neubecker also sold 12 steers at 240kg for $870/hd.
There were 176 head yarded at the sale, comprising 92 steers, 65 heifers, 16 cows and three bulls.
Bulls sold to $1260 to average $1020, cows topped at $870 to av $863, weaner steers sold to a top of $870 to av $718, weaner heifers topped at $1105 to av $550, and weaner mickeys averaged $680.
"The market held strong and was comparative to other selling centres with quality cattle selling noticeably above market," Mr Weazel said.
Cattle were sourced from Bororen to Murgon, while buyers came from as far as Gayndah and Mt Perry.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
