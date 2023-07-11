Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers make 480c at Gin Gin

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel with Calvin Parker, Parker Simbrahs, Bororen, who bought red Brahman heifers for 480c/kg at Gin Gin. Picture: Hayley Parker
Elders Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel with Calvin Parker, Parker Simbrahs, Bororen, who bought red Brahman heifers for 480c/kg at Gin Gin. Picture: Hayley Parker

Bundaberg region grazier David Neubecker wasn't sure what to expect when he put his red Brahman weaner heifers up for sale at Gin Gin on Monday, so when they returned a figure of 480c/kg, he was pleasantly surprised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.