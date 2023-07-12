Bull riding has been called 'the most dangerous eight seconds in sport' and while the cowboys who ride the beasts are heralded as heroes the real stars of the show are the bulls themselves.
Leslie Lamaont has been supplying bulls to various rodeos for around 10 years, starting with one bull titled "Black Rat. and this weekend he is supplying around 80 bulls to the Mareeba rodeo.
He now has around 100 bulls on his property which is located between Charters Towers and Claremont .
"I get bulls from other people and I breed a few myself," Mr Lamont said.
"There's a little bit of everything, I've got bulls from the states like my Little Yellow Jackets."
Last year Mr Lamont took 60 bulls to the Mareeba Rodeo grounds including his star attraction Pandemonium.
"As far as we know Pandemonium has never been ridden as an open bull," he said.
Pandemonium is a banteng-cross-longhorn bull and has never been ridden for the entire 8 seconds required for a rodeo, his average ride time is around 2.5 seconds
At last year's Mareeba Rodeo final, Michael Smith from Townsville rode Pandemonium in the shootout round for 3 seconds.
"He is fast, he jumps out of the gate and turns quickly," Mr Lamont said.
"He is just a pure athlete, he has never been ridden as an adult bull."
Despite Pandemonium's success Mr Lamont said that Mareeba would be his last big trip.
"After Mareeba we are retiring him, he's got to be over 12 years old so he is getting on a bit," he said.
"He must have had at least 80 professional rides in his life as an open bull and nobody has ridden him, so we hope he keeps that record come retirement."
Pandemonium is not alone as Mr Lamont has owned a few bulls that have never been ridden.
"I had another bull that had never been ridden, a hot rod bull called 'Spring Loaded' but I sold him recently," Mr Lamont said.
"One of my other stars that I'm taking to Mareeba is called 'Slide Out', I bred him myself, he was bred from a kamikaze bomber cow.
"Most of my bulls are bred out of bucking bulls and bucking cows."
Even though Mr Lamont supplies bucking bulls to rodeos across the state, to him it's just a hobby.
"We also run about up to 8000 head of brahmans," he said
"The market has slipped a bit, the prices aren't the same as this time last year.
"The recent rain we had was good but we could do with a bit more out here."
Despite breeding brahmans and bucking bulls, Mr Lamont said there was only one thing he looked for in his bucking bulls.
"We don't really care about their bone or body structure, the only thing we care about is if they are going to buck or not."
