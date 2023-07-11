Queensland Country Life
Young Charolais weaner steers sell for $895 at Woodford

July 12 2023 - 9:00am
Weaner steers that sold for $855 at Woodford.
There were 205 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market again showed a slight improvement with competition on all types.

