There were 205 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market again showed a slight improvement with competition on all types.
Shane and Neta Malone, Kobble Creek, sold pens of young Charolais weaner steers for $895 and $750, and calves for $560. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold a line of young Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $760.
Darren Weeks and Kylie Rasmussen, Stanmore, sold quality young Charbray weaner steers for $855. Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Murray Grey steer calves for $630.
Mark Thompson, Mt Delaney, sold Droughtmaster steers for $740. W and G Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Charbray calves for $495 and $490.
Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1080 and Brahman steers for $895. Darren Wilks, Woodford, sold Brahman males for $655.
