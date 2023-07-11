Picking the right beast for a beef carcase competition can be like picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup, but for Banana graziers Mike and Vicki Bradshaw and family, of Fairhaven, perseverance is all that it takes.
A strong passion for cattle breeding has paid off for the Bradshaw family, who were named this year's most successful exhibitor of the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition in Biloela, last Friday night.
The Bradshaws have been long supporters of the competition since 1996, and have won the most successful exhibitor title three times in the last seven years, claiming those titles in 2018 and 2016.
Their Simmental cross trade heifer, took out champion grassfed heifer carcase, scoring 135.85 points, and placed second in the single trade grassfed steer or heifer (0-2 teeth) 180-300kg class.
The heifer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 286.10kg and had an eye muscle area of 99 sq cm, scored two for marbling and measured 10 millimetre for P8 and 4mm of rib fat depth.
Their reserve champion heifer carcase, another Simmental cross entry, followed closely behind on 135.60 points, produced a HSCW of 259.40kg, and had an EMA of 89 sq cm, scored two for marbling and measured 9mm for P8 and 5mm of rib fat depth.
The Bradshaws operate an European accredited breeding and fattening commercial operation across two properties, with their main property, Fairhaven, based along the Banana Creek.
The family run up to 1000 head, made up of mostly Droughtmaster breeders, which they run with Droughtmaster, Red Angus, and Simmental bulls.
"I do like the Droughtmaster and there is a lot of shorthorn in Droughtmasters and as we know, shorthorns do have a lot of characteristics for eating quality and carcass traits," he said.
"I don't go for the high grade Droughtmasters and everyone's looking for a straighter back these days, I just look out for more your traditional old Droughtmaster bull.
"We're on a bit softer country and the Droughtmaster offer you that and they're just so versatile.
"We also had wins with our Simmental bull this year, mainly to help for the carcase competitions, and we also put in local shows in the prime cattle section."
The Bradshaws also run a Red Angus bull, which they have started joining with first calf heifers.
Mr Bradshaw don't enter the competition expecting to win anything, but use it as a great way to benchmark their cattle against others in the district.
"I don't know what other producers do, but that's sort of a way I benchmark myself, with everyone else in the area," he said.
"When I sell cattle to the meat works, I try to adopt a lot of these strategies, and while they're not going into a competition, I sort of like to think they are so I try present a good article direct to the meatworks."
Mr Bradshaw said the grassfed entries they put into this year's competition were all finished on their summer forage crop, which had benefited from a great rainfall season.
"They were all on forage and the same progeny was in last year's competition, but we had a lot more crop in this year, which might have helped out," he said.
"We do have some very nice cultivation here which I grow my fodder crops and a lot of people said it's probably a bit wasted and I should be growing grain crops on it, but cattle come first here."
The Bradshaws supply their cull animals to Teys Biloela and aim for their steers to dress 350-370 kilogram and their heifers around 280-300kg.
Mr Bradshaw has been apart of the competition committee since 1996 and he said it took him five years for one of his entries to place in a class.
"It's very hard picking out for carcase competitions, is a bit like trying to pick the Melbourne Cup winner," he said.
"I just put my heart and soul into everything I do.
"I'm very passionate about cattle and I have been ever since I was a kid, when my father and grandfather gave me three cattle when I was one year old."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.