El Nino? Recession? Price crash?

Is an El Nino coming around the corner? How do we know? The reality is we don't know what the weather will bring. Just like we don't know what the season will bring, or what will happen with interest rates for the rest of this year.
So how do we manage this?
The starting point is to separate what we can't control, from what we can control or have some influence over.
We can't control how much rain we get.
We can control how many livestock we are running though. We can do a feed budget (or have someone help us) and forecast our stocking rate relative to carrying capacity. We can make a decision as to how long we need to ration our feed out until (when we believe we'll get grass growing rain again). We can control how rain ready we will be next growing season.
We can control what crops we planted based on existing soil moisture and how much was dry planted, accepting the risk that in-crop rain was needed.
We can't control interest rates or what the market does.
However we can have professional conversations with our banks discussing our previous performance, our forecast performance and what we are doing to manage risks in our operation. We can talk with our banks about what we need from our finance partners to best manage the year ahead. We can ask our banks what we can do to keep our interest rates competitive.
We can calculate our cost of production and analyse what makes up this number. We can monitor our trends in cost of production. We can understand our costs, which ones we can negotiate and trim, and go to that. The beauty of cost of production is it doesn't include price received in its calculation - so it isn't going to bounce around due to prices.
We can control the conversations we have with our agents and brokers regarding timing of sales and where the opportunities are. Make sure these partners in your business know what you've got and what you'd like to do well in advance.
We can acknowledge where we have gaps in our skills and get someone in to help. I know of a very good consulting company if you need one!
It's easy to dismiss this as being straightforward. However, don't underestimate how much time is spent thinking about or focusing on those things you can't control, at the cost of not doing the things you can. Use your time carefully and make good decisions.
