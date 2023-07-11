Medium weight steers to feed improved in price at Toowoomba

The supply of stock increased by 41 head to 174 at Toowoomba on Monday.
The regular processors and feeder buyers attended along with local restockers.
The yarding contained a reasonable mix of yearling steers and heifers which sold to prices similar to last week however the medium weight steers to feed improved in price by 20c/kg as did the heavy score 3 cows to processors lifting in price by 25c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 360c/kg. Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made 316c to average 275c/kg. Yearling steers over 280kg to feed sold to 338c with the medium weight yearling steers to feed averaging 320c and selling to 358c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed made 280c to average 248c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made 212c to average 192c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 249c and sold to 254c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to the local butcher trade made 278c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made 280c to average 271c/kg. Good heavy score 3 cows to processors made 248c to average 236c/kg. Light weight bulls to feed made 252c to average 239c with heavy bulls to processors at 252c to average 239c/kg.
