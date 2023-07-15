Record Qld wheat exports in May

Record large Queensland monthly wheat exports have further tightened northern grain supplies ahead of the new crop harvest.
Recently released Australian Bureau of Statistics trade data showed that Queensland exported more than 385,000 tonnes of wheat in May. Queensland's May wheat exports eclipsed the state's previous monthly highs by more than 100,000 tonnes.
Australia exported 3.27 million tonnes of wheat in May, lifting the October to May exports to 22.9 million tonnes.
Large monthly Central Queensland wheat pushed the state's wheat exports to the record levels. Brisbane recorded another month of large wheat exports of more than 250,000 tonnes but the Central Queensland ports of Mackay and Gladstone also contributed with a further 127,000 tonnes of wheat exports between them.
New South Wales also exported a further 438,000 tonnes of wheat in May, according to the government export data.
Strong grain exports coupled with the robust domestic demand has drained Queensland of supplies for its domestic demand. This has forced feedlots and other domestic grain users to bid up prices to attract supplies from interstate.
Traders are reporting that several cargoes of barley from Western Australia and South Australia will sail to Brisbane shortly. Barley is also being trucked into the Darling Downs from southern New South Wales.
Queensland has exported 1.95 million tonnes from October 2022 to May, up more than 400,000 tonnes on the same time last year.
Northern feedlots may remain dependent on large interstate grain movements for some time. Dry weather concerns in northern New South Wales are expected to slash grain production from many of the areas that would typically sell wheat and barley in the Darling Downs feedlots.
Many farmers in north western New South Wales in areas including Mungindi, Collarenebri, Burren Junction and Walgett haven't received enough rain to complete winter crop plantings and the planting window is virtually closed. Dry weather is certain to compromise yields in crops that were able to be planted into marginal moisture.
Grain shortages are expected to keep the northern grain prices supported. Barley, the preferred feed grain for many feedlots, was steady at $420 delivered into the Darling Downs late last week. Stockfeed wheat was also hovering around the $420 level delivered into the Downs.
