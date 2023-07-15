Record Qld wheat exports in May

Queensland Country Life
Large wheat exports tighten east coast supplies

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 15 2023 - 10:00am
Record large Queensland monthly wheat exports have further tightened northern grain supplies ahead of the new crop harvest.

