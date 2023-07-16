Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Toolkit a valuable guide for farmers entering into a renewable energy project on their property

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toolkit a valuable guide for farmers
Toolkit a valuable guide for farmers

Last week QFF released a new resource to provide information and practical guidance for landholders considering hosting a renewable energy project on their property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.