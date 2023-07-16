Toolkit a valuable guide for farmers

Last week QFF released a new resource to provide information and practical guidance for landholders considering hosting a renewable energy project on their property.
The Queensland Renewable Energy Landholder Toolkit has been developed in partnership with the Queensland government and provides detailed considerations for landholders to think through during the various stages of a renewable energy infrastructure development.
The Energy and Jobs Plan tabled last year by the state government identifies up to 95 per cent of new clean energy infrastructure will be developed in regional Queensland. Many landholders across the state are being approached by energy infrastructure proponents to consider hosting either solar or wind renewable energy developments on their land.
It is important that land sharing agreements are well thought through and understood by the landholder so that they result in sustainable outcomes for all parties, including the landholder, their neighbours and the broader community.
The Toolkit provides information and practical guidance for landholders and has been developed with considerable consultation with stakeholders including landholders, developers, the Department of Energy and Public Works, and legal and financial professionals. It provides information on the extensive range of considerations for landholders who may be reviewing commercial agreements to host renewable energy infrastructure on their property as well as those landholders who are at subsequent stages of development.
It may also be a useful document for neighbours and communities seeking to understand the impacts and opportunities relating to renewable developments being built in their region.
QFF hopes the Toolkit will assist landholders to make informed decisions when considering hosting renewable infrastructure and that the Toolkit is a valuable first step in supporting farmers and rural communities to better understand the opportunities and the risks in the clean energy rollout.
As outlined in the Toolkit, it is essential that landholders obtain sound legal and financial advice before entering into any agreement with a renewable proponent.
QFF will continue to work across our membership to support Queensland farmers to successfully navigate the risks and the opportunities ahead to work towards a sustainable future for agriculture and rural communities.
Thank you to the project steering committee, the individual farmers, the Queensland government and all stakeholders who have given their time and expertise to help QFF develop this resource for farmers. Your collective input, experience and contributions have been invaluable in developing this important piece of work.
It is important that landholders, rural communities and the agriculture sector more broadly are able to have a say and benefit from the renewable energy rollout. The Toolkit is available at https://www.qff.org.au/projects/renewable-energy-landholder-toolkit/
