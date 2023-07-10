The Maynard family of Jambin have made a name for themselves for picking the right cattle for feedlot performance.
Fourteen out of the last 15 years, Geoff and Alison Maynard and family of Maynard Cattle Company, 5 Star Senepols, Jambin, have been fortunate enough to win the best live weight gain for their bullocks or heifers in the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition.
They also took home first, second, and fifth place in pen of three grainfed heifers class, third place in the weight gain for 100 day bullocks in feedlot, third place in weight gain for 70 day heifers, and fourth for a single bullock.
Out of 155 entries entered into class six, single grainfed steer, (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg dressed, their 100 day grainfed bullock carcase scored the highest points, achieving 116.84 points and 26.93 for MSA.
The Senepol cross bullock had a start weight of 438 kg and produced a final weight measurement of 754 kg, equalling a total weight change of 316 kg over 100 days.
The beast also produced a hot standard carcase weight of 390kg and had an eye muscle area of 87 sq cm, scored four for marbling and measured 10 millimetre for P8 and 4mm of rib fat depth.
Mr Maynard said it was very rewarding to see that result.
"I can't say I know exactly why it happens, but I do suspect that the Senepol cattle and their crosses, generally temperament wise, tend to be a lot more quite, calm and placid in a feedlot environment," he said.
"We have had some good results in the past but in such a hotly contested competition you're just awfully grateful to get a ribbon is a wonderful achievement.
"We're in the genetics business so we do measure our cattle and the good and bad is that we do measure our cattle, but ironically, the steers we put into the competition should be in the bottom half because of that reason."
Mr Maynard said they use the competition to gauge the performance of their cattle on growth, how they hang up as a carcase and meeting market specs.
"We believe it's an important part of our annual cycle just to get that feedback, not only from the meat works, but also as a yardstick or a benchmark for industry standards," he said.
Mr Maynard said he believed the record weight gain for a 100 day grainfed bullock in the Callide Dawson Competition was a Senepol Angus cross which put on 371kg, six years ago.
He credited his bullock's feedlot success to their selection sires and breeders which exhibit the adequate fat cover in the rib.
"We're very mindful in this competition, you need to try and get cattle that have got adequate fat cover especially in the rib, which the point allocation is very much geared towards rump fat, rib fat, and getting the right fat cover," he said.
"Even in our genetics, we're mindful of trying to use bulls that has more even fat cover or better fat cover across the whole carcase.
"We certainly like the idea of them settling on feed and weight gain is very important, because that's the one trait that goes into the pocket of graziers.
"The one thing that producers can really benefit from are cattle that eat well and convert well."
Geoff remembers putting cattle into the competition back in 1988, alongside his father, Pat Maynard.
"The competition has been very well supported and there's no doubt it's the most well supported one in Queensland," Mr Maynard said.
"My father Pat and I put cattle in 1988 and have always tried to support it and it's certainly grown in classes."
Mr Maynard also acknowledged the last two years at home had been one of the best for breeding cattle.
"Certainly the last couple of seasons have been good for everybody, not only price wise, but we haven't had flooding rain but we've had good showers and the pastures have been good," he said.
"Certainly up until two or three months ago, breeding cattle have been the best they've ever been for a long time.
"I think it showed in this competition, the cattle have benefited from the last two years of better seasons."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.