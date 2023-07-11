The 2021 Simmental Australia ambassador Charlie Salter has just returned from a two week trip of a lifetime, visiting Argentina and Brazil.
Charlie got an extension on his 2021 win, due to COVID which affected everyone's travel plans.
A second year veterinary student at James Cook University, he was joined by his dad Warren, and were hosted in Argentina and Brazil by Danilo Grandini, Global Marketing Manager & Senior Director PHIBRO Animal Health Corporation.
Their Argentinian experience included a visit to the Las Chilcas Feedlot, Cabaa la Dominga Braford Stud, Biofarma Research Center, and the meat processing facility Bustos y Beltran SA.
The Salters then spent the second week in Brazil and the highlights included visits to the PHIBRO production plant, Minerva Foods, PHIBRO Research Farm and Campanelli Farms which includes cane, feedlots, research farms and feed supplements.
Charlie said the trip gave him some big exposure to the cattle industry by comparison between Australia and both Argentina and Brazil.
He said it was interesting in Brazil, that only bulls entered the feedlots.
"We visited a feedlot with 30,000 bulls on feed," he said.
"The Brazilians keep them as bulls as the testosterone helps them grow quicker, with leaner meat," Charlie said.
He said in Argentina, cattle are slaughtered at 450 kilograms, while in Australia they enter the feedlot at that weight.
One of the more interesting aspects of Charlie's trip was to learn just how massive the artificial breeding business is in Brazil.
"We visited CRV Brazil, which had 1000 bulls for semen collection.
"It was a massive operation," he said.
Overall, Charlie said it was the exposure and the connections that he has made that will be of help to him in the future.
"Once I am qualified as a veterinarian, I would like to return to Brazil and gain experience in intern learning their animal production techniques," he said.
He will deliver his findings at the 2023 Simmental Beefing Up the Next Generation' Youth Camp later this year.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
