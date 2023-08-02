It has been a memorable year for Droughtmaster Australia as the society celebrated its 60th Anniversary.
Droughtmaster Australia CEO Simon Gleeson said across this span of time the breed and the society have witnessed many achievements, though there have also been periods of adversity.
"Through the dedication and passion of our many members, volunteers and staff the breed and society have thrived and today we're recognised nationally and internationally as a major cattle breed in the beef industry. We thank each and every one of our members for their contribution and commitment to this wonderful breed," Mr Gleeson said.
The past 12 months has seen the breed, society and its members involved in a raft of sales, events and activities, including the National Female Sale held in Gympie, the inaugural Commercial Female Sale hosted via AuctionsPlus, the 2022 and 2023 Toogoolawah Feature Shows, The EKKA, the annual general meeting, the 60th Anniversary Breed Conference and Diamond Jubilee Dinner, AgQuip, the 2022 Droughtmaster National Bull Sale and Roma Bull Sale, and the formation of a partnership as the beef brand for the Road to Rodeo and Mt Isa Rodeo.
Mr Gleeson said the next edition of the strategic plan, titled, The Next Phase 2023-2025 was also released.
"Our previous strategic plan, The Road Ahead 2020-2022 was heavily focused on building a solid foundation, while the new plan is about growing the geographical footprint of the breed and having diversified income streams. There are two key targets as a result of this plan. To have 40,000 registered females (over 20 months) by 2025 and 750 members."
He said the transition to Single-step genomic evaluation is imminent for the breed.
"We're in the final stages of testing to make this live. Over the years the breed has been collecting data through the BIN and Repronomics projects along with our Breedplan members. This will provide further insight to our members and potential bull buyers and opportunities into breed development."
In April, Mr Gleeson and several Droughtmaster Australia board members visited Droughtmaster members in Western Australia.
"We hosted an information session in conjunction with the Animal Genetic Breeding Unit in Armidale relating to a project funded by Meat and Livestock Australia focusing on profitability and bull selection for Northern WA beef producers.
"Following this, we attended both the Fieldhouse Bull Sale and the Munda Reds Bull Sale. Both sales were extremely successful, and it appears that the growth in the Droughtmaster breed in WA is on a upward trajectory.
In early June, Droughtmaster Australia sponsored and attended the Northern Beef Producer's Expo in Charters Towers.
"The expo was very well supported by Droughtmaster breeders who participated in the competitions and auctions. The competition results were overwhelmingly positive for the breed."
In early July the Droughtmaster Feature Show was held in conjunction with the annual Malanda Show, where five exhibitors presented 18 head for judging.
Hilltop Titan, exhibited by Scott and Rachael Bowden, was named Grand Champion Bull, while Kel-Lee Hush, exhibited by Kellie Williams, was judged Grand Champion Female and Supreme Droughtmaster Exhibit.
Mr Gleeson said many more society members will be exhibiting in upcoming shows to promote their animals and showcase the breed as the bull selling season approaches.
"It has been an enjoyable 12 months. I'd like to thank our members, volunteers and partners for their ongoing support. Your dedication and passion are an upshot of why this breed has been so successful over the last 60 years and will continue to be for another 60 years."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
