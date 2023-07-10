Queensland Country Life
Moranbah Campdraft committee paid an emotional tribute Beryl Neilsen

By Robyn Paine
July 10 2023 - 1:00pm
The Central Queensland campdraft community was in mourning after the passing of Beryl Neilsen OAM from Winchester Downs, Moranbah, who had enjoyed a long association with the Moranbah Bronze Titles Campdraft having held the positions of patron, cattle donor and sponsor.

