The Central Queensland campdraft community was in mourning after the passing of Beryl Neilsen OAM from Winchester Downs, Moranbah, who had enjoyed a long association with the Moranbah Bronze Titles Campdraft having held the positions of patron, cattle donor and sponsor.
Sadly Mrs Neilsen passed away on July 3, just days before the 38th Annual Moranbah Campdraft. This year, Mrs Neilsen kindly donated 790 weaners that were walked 30km from Winchester Downs to the campdraft and she fondly sponsored the Winchester Downs Ladies, which she had supported for the past 15 years and the hire of the ambulance for the duration of this year's event.
The Moranbah Campdraft committee paid an emotional tribute and reflected the huge contribution that Mrs Neilsen had made to their event, before the start of the Winchester Downs Ladies on Friday.
President Byron Heading said that all the campdraft competitors were mounted in the arena to pay their respects to this special lady. Committee member Kate Heading wrote, "Beryl will forever be remembered for her beautiful kindness, her immeasurable generosity, her profound love of the land and her sheer joy of seeing the bush kids who she has assisted thrive."
Meahwhile, Mac Shann had a memorable weekend securing a double, notching up his fifth open win for the year on Porters FD claiming the Charlie Flohr Memorial Open and was victorious in the Central Highlands Plant Hire Maiden riding One Delta Foxtrot.
The Riverside Pastoral Co. Restricted Open was won by Steve Comiskey riding Katie on behalf of Bill Matton after being forced into a runoff with Myles MacDonnell and Bella after both riders scored 91 points after the first round. Mr Comiskey added 87 points to his aggregate after the decider to hold a three-point lead. Steven Drury riding Office Girl secured the blue ribbon in the Whitehaven Coal Novice with 178 points.
The Cantaur Park & Nutrien Clermont Futurity was a tight contest with Claudia Spencer and Palmyra Downs Ember claiming the victory with 89 points. Sitting in second place was Hutton Shann riding Cantaur Park Rusty just one point behind.
Luke Neaton riding Puff claimed the Nibbereena Performance Horses Maiden for Maiden with 174 points and received a service fee to Chauffer Driven donated by Berry and Kelly Shann.
Amie Shann combined with Daddys Dilemma to claim the Winchester Downs Ladies with 91 points holding a narrow one-point lead over Lucille Angel and Baldy Bob.
The Extreme Mining Services Mini was won by Marley Camm riding What A Destiny, while the Junior was taken out by Peter Comiskey and Bungarby Chance. Darcy Comiskey combined with Wells Gigalo to claim the Farlane Park Grazing Keith Flohr Memorial Juvenile.
The ACA Central Zone Shoot Out was won by Pete Comiskey riding Nashvale Roy Ell Destiny. Other awards were won by: Highest overall average local rider: Myles MacDonnell. Highest overall average committee member: Nic Fordyce. Open highest scoring local rider: Dale Woolley on Kenobi.
Cattle were kindly donated by Winchester Downs, and Annandale Pastoral Company's Annandale and Saraji stations.
The famous Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft starts on Tuesday July 11, while other events on this weekend include Einasleigh and the Callide Dawson ASH.
