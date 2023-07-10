Sadly Mrs Neilsen passed away on July 3, just days before the 38th Annual Moranbah Campdraft. This year, Mrs Neilsen kindly donated 790 weaners that were walked 30km from Winchester Downs to the campdraft and she fondly sponsored the Winchester Downs Ladies, which she had supported for the past 15 years and the hire of the ambulance for the duration of this year's event.