Droughtmaster steers hit $1500 at Beaudesert

July 10 2023 - 11:00am
Graham Isbell and family sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1500.
Graham Isbell and family sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1500.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported heavier steers selling to stronger competition at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

