Agents Bartholomew & Co reported heavier steers selling to stronger competition at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Quality lines of restocker steers and heifers sold well with light weaners selling firm on last fortnight's sale.
Graham Isbell, Coulson, sold a quality line of Droughtmaster steers 20 months, with the top two pens selling for $1500. Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Euro cross steers 20 months for $1430. Santa steers 15 months account Yawarra Pty Ltd, Nindooinbah, sold for $1160. Simon and Natalie Marshall, Glamorgan Vale, sold Angus cross steers for $920.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Wattle Tree Stud, Silverdale, sold for $890. Mark and Dianne Mylett, Cainbable, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $750. Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $750. Youth Enterprise Trust, Tamborine, sold Santa weaner steers for $660.
Santa heifers 15 months account Yawarra Pty Ltd sold for $990. John Dunn, Cryna, sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $970. Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Jamie Nicholson, Natural Bridge, sold for $840. Charbray heifers 12 months account Ken and Lyndell Jackson, Milora, sold for $650. Shane Radunz, Palen Creek, sold Brangus heifers 12 months for $620.
Jamie Nicholson sold Droughtmaster cows for $1200. Hereford cross cows account Youth Enterprise Trust sold for $1190. Shane Radunz sold Droughtmaster cows for $1100. Wood N Wheels Holdings, Mount Walker, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1000. Murray Grey cows account Youth Enterprise Trust sold for $970. Droughtmaster cows and calves account Alan and Nerida Eadie, Carbrook, sold for $1340.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday July 22, starting at 9.30am.
