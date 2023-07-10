Healthy competition on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus fell slightly to 7085 head last week, decreasing by 3 per cent.
The reduced offering was met with healthy competition as clearance rose to 65pc, value over reserve lifted by $20 to average $133.
Prices rose across most categories last week. Low prices and high pasture availability are causing greater retention of cattle on farm. Buying activity is likely to ramp up as we edge closer to spring and the days get longer.
Steers 200-280kg saw positive results, averaging $972/head - up $94 from the previous week while registering a larger offering of 1287 head for a 74pc clearance. Prices ranged from 327 - 585c and averaged 419c/kg lwt.
From Pallamallawa, NSW, a line of 41 Angus steers aged eight to 10 months and weighing 271kg returned $930/head, or 343c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Lucindale, SA.
Steers 280-330kg had a reduced offering of 871 head, achieving an average of $1132/head - up $65 for a clearance of 67pc. Prices ranged from 334 - 463c and averaged 381c/kg lwt.
From Ladysmith, NSW, a line of 109 Angus steers aged nine to 11 months and weighing 303kg returned $1290/head, or 426c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Korumburra, Victoria.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 823 head but lower in price to average $667/head - down $39 for a 90pc clearance. Prices ranged from 232 - 388c and averaged 303c/kg lwt.
From Burraga, NSW, a line of 50 Angus heifers aged seven to eight months and weighing 214kg returned $760/head, or 356c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Mallala, SA.
Heifers 330-400kg had a larger offering of 349 head and averaged $1151/head, an increase of $130 with a 90pc clearance. Prices ranged from 235 - 386c and averaged 316c/kg lwt.
A line of 59 Charolais/Angus heifers from Coonamble, NSW, aged 12 to 14 months and weighing 347kg returned $1140/head, or 329c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dirranbandi.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 503 head and averaged $1359/head for a 31pc clearance.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 26 Angus heifers aged 22 to 23 months and weighing 459kg returned $1850/head and will travel to a buyer in Temora, NSW.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 574 head, averaging $1599/head, an increase of $103 for a 60pc clearance.
From Coonamble, NSW, a line of 38 Santa Gertrudis cows aged two to four years and weighing 513kg returned $1540/head going to a buyer in Bourke, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted to 37,483 head, increasing by 16pc. The larger offering contributed to a lower clearance of 56pc, while value over reserve fell by $1 to average $12.
Lamb prices remained relatively stable, however clearance rates were back from the previous week's strong results.
Crossbred lambs registered a larger offering with 5015 head, with prices increasing to average $86/head - up $1 with a 54pc clearance.
From Vasey, Victoria, a line of 720 Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex Aug/Sep '22 drop lambs weighing 35kg returned $66/head, or 191c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Sanderston, SA.
Merino wether lambs jumped 29pc with an offering of 2870 head, with prices decreasing by $6 to average $56/head - achieving a 90pc clearance rate.
From Cunnamulla, a line of 660 Merino Sep/Oct '22 drop weighing 34kg returned $55/head, or 163c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Temora, NSW.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes also registered a larger offering with 6081 head, with prices decreasing by $9 on last week to average $95/head, for a 73pc clearance.
From Hillston, NSW, a line of 253 Merino ewes aged 3.5 to 4 years old and weighing 71kg returned $140/head, or 197c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Goolgowi, NSW.
SIL composite/other breed ewes registered 2753 head and averaged $144/head - up $10 for a 72pc clearance.
From Tarago, NSW, two even lines of 265 SIL Primeline ewe lambs aged 12 months and weighing 46kg returned $160/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.