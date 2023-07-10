Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg averaged $972/head, up $94

July 11 2023 - 9:00am
Healthy competition on AuctionsPlus
Healthy competition on AuctionsPlus

CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus fell slightly to 7085 head last week, decreasing by 3 per cent.

