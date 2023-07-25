Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Queensland Simmental Bull Sale set with 125 bull draft

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $34,000 top price bull of the 2022 Queensland Simmental Bull Sale, Yerwal Est Rockhampton, with vendors Regan Burow and Concetta Maglieri, SA, and buyers Darryl and Alexandra Humpreys, Qld. Picture by Sheree Kershaw
The $34,000 top price bull of the 2022 Queensland Simmental Bull Sale, Yerwal Est Rockhampton, with vendors Regan Burow and Concetta Maglieri, SA, and buyers Darryl and Alexandra Humpreys, Qld. Picture by Sheree Kershaw

A total of 12 vendors from every mainland state in Australia will offer a stunning selection of 125 registered purebred bulls for the third annual Queensland Simmental Bull Sale taking place from 10am on Monday, July 31 at CQLX, Gracemere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.