A total of 12 vendors from every mainland state in Australia will offer a stunning selection of 125 registered purebred bulls for the third annual Queensland Simmental Bull Sale taking place from 10am on Monday, July 31 at CQLX, Gracemere.
Sale coordinator Steven Manwill said the feedback he's received from sale agents Ray White Rural suggest that this will the best draft yet to be offered.
"We're offering Australia's largest selection of commercially orientated Simmental bulls in one sale to save beef producers time and travel costs," Mr Manwill said.
The sale has tight entry conditions to guarantee quality. These specifications for what constitutes a high quality for a Bos Taurus bull was informed by surveying Queensland commercial beef producers in 2019," he said.
Mr Manwill said the sale receives buyer support from across Australia.
"Last year bulls mainly sold into Queensland but also went as far south as Tasmania."
He said the 2022 sale result had been positive, given the wet conditions which impacted bull preparation and walk/step.
"In all 99 of the 100 bulls offered in 2022 sold to average $12,515, which indicates to us that the bulls offered were what the market was looking for."
The 2022 sale average increased by $308/head on 2021, with an additional 18 bulls sold.
Yerwal Estate Simmental and Angus stud, Naracoorte, South Australia, topped the sale at $34,000 with the 27-month-old Yerwal Est Rockhampton, offered by vendors Regan Burow and Concetta Maglieri selling to Darryl and Alexandra Humphrey, Jericho, Qld.
Prospective buyers are invited to attend the bull walk taking place on Sunday, July 30. Independent or personal viewing of all lots is also available pre-sale by getting in touch with the individual vendors.
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid online via the Stocklive auction platform.
The sale catalogue can be viewed on the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale website.
For enquiries please contact sale your sale agent at Ray White Blackall, Ray White Gracemere and Ray White Geaney Townsville.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
