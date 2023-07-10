Queensland Country Life
Muster Dogs season 3 in development, casting now open for new working dog handlers

Updated July 10 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
The Border Collie litter which will appear in the upcomming installment of Muster Dogs series 2. Picture supplied by ambient Entertainment
The Border Collie litter which will appear in the upcomming installment of Muster Dogs series 2. Picture supplied by ambient Entertainment

Production on season two of the hit mini-series, Muster Dogs, is currently underway, but the production team are now calling for new participants for season three.

