Production on season two of the hit mini-series, Muster Dogs, is currently underway, but the production team are now calling for new participants for season three.
Competition series Muster Dogs, produced for the ABC by Ambience Entertainment, tells the stories of remote and regional farmers as they meet the challenge to train a Kelpie puppy in just 12 months.
The first season drew two million viewers, ending 2022 as the ABC's most watched program of the year, and was picked up by Netflix in 2023 to be broadcasted to a global audience.
The series also highlighted the bond between farmer and animal, the science behind muster dog behaviour and how the mustering affects livestock welfare and the lives of farmers.
In series one, the iconic Kelpie breed was front and centre, with season two participants set to train Border Collie pups.
Eager viewers will have to wait some time for the popular series to return, with series two likely to broadcast at the start of 2024.
While shooting for series two is underway, Ambience Entertainment confirmed the company is now casting for season three.
"We are excited to be in development for the next series of Muster Dogs and the production team are looking for new participants to take on the challenge of training a muster dog puppy in 12 months," the statement from Ambience Entertainment read.
If you have a passion for dog handling and work in regional Australia on a property with livestock, they want to hear from you.
If you're interested, contact the production team via email at participants@ambienceentertainment.com with the following information by August 1, 2023. The following was provided by the production company.
1. Full name and age including your email and phone number.
2. Location (region/state) plus the type of stock and size of property.
3. Profession - do you run your own property/manage a property/work as a freelance stock hand?
4. Dog training experience (beginner, advanced, very experienced). Do you have a team of dogs already? If so, what breed and how many?
5. Why you would be interested in taking part in the show.
6. A photo of yourself.
7. Please record a short 2-3-minute video about yourself - just use your phone, nothing fancy needed but tell us a bit more about where you live, who you are and about your interest in training working dogs. You can give us a short tour of your property too if you like but the video must be no longer than 3 minutes in length. Upload the video labelled with your first and last name to this Dropbox link: https://www.dropbox.com/request/ieV0Q6ADAa0ViNVselYu
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.