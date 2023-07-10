Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Simmental steers sell for $1550 at Laidley

July 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backgrounder steers sold for $1040 at Laidley.
Backgrounder steers sold for $1040 at Laidley.

There were 298 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.