There were 298 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
After an inch of rain in the lead-up to the sale, local buyers were more active, resulting in an improved market.
Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold lines of Simmental steers for $1550 and $1440. Pitana Cattle, Ingoldsby, sold Brahman cross cows for $1500 and $1160 and cows and calves for $1425. Aaron Erbacher, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1270 and backgrounder steers for $1040.
Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold five to six-month-old Charolais calves, with steers making $810 and heifers $800. Shane and Tracy-Lee Warner, Adare, sold a line of Brahman heifers for $1060. Trevor Manteufel, Laidley, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1350.
Tracy Longhurst and Tim Grant, Ropeley, sold Blonde and Santa milk tooth steers for $1380 and $1260. Darren Martin, Ropeley, sold Charolais weaner heifers for $940. Hansens Run, Left Hand Branch, sold Brahman steers for $840 and heifers for $800. Robert Brunker, Mt Tarampa, sold lines of Brahman weaner steers for $780.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.