Collecting poo in the name of science

The reality is that sometimes I have mistimed it by a smidgeon, so the cows may have already headed out to graze, or they may still be at water but they've already stood and defecated some time prior to my arrival, they don't stop to poo, but leave a trail of tiny offerings as they move off (making it almost impossible to collect a sample without dirt in it, which is a big no-no), they drag their feet through as many piles of poo as they can, they decide you are quite possibly the scariest thing they've ever seen on two legs and gallop off (I blame the ice cream container!) or some combination of all of the above.