Collecting poo in the name of science

I've been looking at cow poo in the paddock recently - looking for it, collecting it, drying it and sending it off for testing through faecal Near Infrared Reflectance Spectroscopy (NIRS).
Sounds like my ideal job. I get to drive around the paddock and look at cows and ultimately end up with useful information. What's not to like?
Ideally you need your cows to be camped up and quiet so that when you drive up in a calm and reassuring manner, they get up in a leisurely fashion and stroll off, hesitating just long enough to deposit a nice mountainous pile of poo so I can collect my careful spoonful from 15 or 20 different deposits, put it in an old ice-cream container (carefully labelled!) and head on to the next paddock.
The reality is that sometimes I have mistimed it by a smidgeon, so the cows may have already headed out to graze, or they may still be at water but they've already stood and defecated some time prior to my arrival, they don't stop to poo, but leave a trail of tiny offerings as they move off (making it almost impossible to collect a sample without dirt in it, which is a big no-no), they drag their feet through as many piles of poo as they can, they decide you are quite possibly the scariest thing they've ever seen on two legs and gallop off (I blame the ice cream container!) or some combination of all of the above.
My container contents are thoroughly mixed before spreading on an alfoil covered tray to dry. I have recently discovered that oven drying is frowned upon (not just by household members) because ovens generally have too high a minimum temperature and give erroneous results, but I have used a dehydrator set at low temperature because my attempts to air dry it resulted in blowfly maggots.
Once dry, both sample and collection information are mailed off to the experts who can then provide diet quality analysis, which includes (among others) crude protein, digestibility, how much browse (non-grass) is being consumed, and a phosphorous test result if you request it.
We used the initial results years ago to ensure we used a supplementary lick that suits our cows and land type, and more recently as a helpful resource to check on pasture quality post rain damage to ensure we know where our cows are at, nutritionally speaking.
- Wendy Sheehan, rangelands grazier
