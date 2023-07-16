Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: Collecting poo in the name of science

By Wendy Sheehan
July 16 2023 - 1:00pm
I've been looking at cow poo in the paddock recently - looking for it, collecting it, drying it and sending it off for testing through faecal Near Infrared Reflectance Spectroscopy (NIRS).

