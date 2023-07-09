A central Queensland mother is facing a 'physical and emotional' recovery ahead, after she suffered a devastating kick to the face while lunging a horse back in May.
Zoe (Layne) Corrie and her husband, Steve and their children Shaniya and Ayla and Peter live on their Gracemere property, west of Rockhampton, where they run horsesZoeBrahman and Angus cattle.
A country girl at heart, Zoe is kept busy in her role as the Rural Events Coordinator at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange and side fashion business, Lil Dusty.
The 37-year-old suffered extensive facial trauma from a horse kick to the left side of my face, whilst lunging it.
"In that split second, as we all know so well as an accident, my life had taken a long recovery road," Ms Corrie said.
With her husband nearby, Zoe was quickly transported by emergency services to the Rockhampton Hospital for surgery.
Facing 12 breaks to repair and a new eye socket and reconstruction of her nose, Ms Corrie new it was going to take every bit of strength mentally, physically and emotionally to recover.
"I had the surgeons stumped on the operating table as they have not seen such extensive injuries causing so much inflammation to my face to be there only patient to receive a eye drain," she said.
"Ten rounds with Mike Tyson is how I would explain the feeling after my first surgery where I had three metal plates and 12 screws placed.
"My recovery road isn't over yet and as we prepare for another trip to the Brisbane Royal Women's Hospital for my second operation."
Following the accident, Ms Corrie said she received amazing support and help from her family and friends in her post recovery.
"My husband Steve has stood by my side with everyday struggles, pain and on going treatments, hospital visits that I have endured this whole recovery journey while taking care of me, our home, our three children, our cattle, our animals and working," she said.
Zoe soon realised after her accident just how much of an impact it had on her daily tasks and her family.
"Our children's daily responsibilities increased, making me proud as they helped their dad keep it all together," she said.
"I haven't been able to drive, so it's been very challenging relying on friends and family while Steve is away at work to get to hospital visits, work, just all normal day to day duties and being a Mum trying to keep the home together. With school back next week, it will be even more challenging.
Ms Corrie says she has kept herself busy to be able to deal with pain, stress and emotions while they wait for the weeks to pass for her next surgery.
"I think it's important to remember the impact an accident has on your partner and family as well, as they to endure the waiting game," she said.
"I have felt every emotion over and over in past six weeks as a facial injury is so very confronting in the mirror.
"It's hard to explain, when you are so use to seeing your reflection your whole life then in a split second, a accidental incident changes your reflection.
"I try to remember that there are people struggling worst then us. Everyone in life fights their personal battles that life hands them."
Zoe also shared her own grief and struggles, after losing her mum six years ago to a horse accident, and just four months later, her father was involved in a serious car accident causing head injuries and a long recovery.
"You can't live everyday thinking something is going to happen to you or your loved ones, if the day comes that you're in an accident and you are surrounded with strength and great people, you will be okay," she said.
"My love for horses will never change, the only thing that will, is how I look at everyday, taking more time out to check the cows and encourage and support our children on their life journey.
"It took a lot of emotions to return to work, being very out of my comfort zone as I have to face people everyday in my role.
"My work colleagues have been nothing but helpful and supportive through my recovery."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.