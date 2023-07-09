Queensland Country Life

Gracemere's Zoe Corrie faces physical and emotional recovery after horse kick to the head

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated July 9 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Zoe Layne Corrie on her Gracemere property, south west of Rockhampton in central Queensland. Pictures supplied by Zoe Layne Corrie
A central Queensland mother is facing a 'physical and emotional' recovery ahead, after she suffered a devastating kick to the face while lunging a horse back in May.

