Theodore's Surawski family of Renamark and Banana's Bradshaw family of Fairhaven claimed top honours at the 2023 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition awards dinner.
More than 140 beef producers and industry representatives attended the presentation on Friday night at the Biloela RSL.
Now in its 35th year, the competition attracted 675 entries, including 237 grass fed and 438 grain fed entries drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
Beasts are judged on live weight, dressing percentage and a number of carcase attributes.
Beau and Renee Surawski and family of Renamark, Theodore, took out the prestigious grand champion carcase award.
Their top carcase, which scored 160.88 points and 30.31 for MSA, was entered into class one single grassfed steer, 0-6 teeth, 300 to 420 kilograms section.
The Charbray cross steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 320.20kg and had an eye muscle area of 112 sq cm, scored two for marbling and measured 12 millimetre for P8 and 10mm of rib fat.
This is Renamark's first champion accolade since Beau and Renee Surawski first entered entries into the competition in 2017.
They received an encouragement award at the 2022 dinner for their achievements.
Mike and Vicki Bradshaw and family of Fairhaven, Banana, were named this year's most successful exhibitor of the competition.
The Bradshaw family, who have been long supporters of the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition, were also named the most successful exhibitors for 2018 and 2016 competitions.
They walked away with a swathe of ribbons on the night, claiming champion grassfed heifer carcase, reserve champion heifer carcase, pen of three grass fed steers, and placing second, third, and fourth in class three, trade steer or heifer section.
Reserve champion grassfed steer carcase and reserve champion grainfed steer awards were both awarded to Theodore's Renamark.
Champion grainfed steer carcase award was presented to first time exhibitors Seifert Belmont Reds, while champion grainfed trade steer was awarded to DW and LJ Anderson.
Lindsay Blanch received the reserve champion grainfed trade steer award, while DW and LJ Anderson claimed reserve champion grainfed trade heifer.
Teys Australia's most suitable carcase award went to Nunbank Cattle Co, which scored an MSA grading of 66.97 points.
The encouragement prize was awarded to Jilabri and Wales Grazing.
Many local charities and worthy no profitable causes benefited from the event, with the auction on the night raising $8945 to the RACQ Capricornia Rescue Helicopter service.
Girlie Goody also kindly donated one of her heifers to the service.
Each year, the competition also allows the distribution of commission from sale of carcase competition cattle be awarded to local show societies.
In 2023, $23,670.77 was donated and shared between Baralaba, Bauhinia, BIloela, Monto, Moura, Theodore, Wowan, and Arcadia show societies.
Since 1988, producers of the competition have donated $333,259.64 to local shows.
Full competition wrap up in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
