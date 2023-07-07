Queensland Country Life
Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition 2023 champions revealed

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
Grand champion carcase was awarded to Theodore's Renamark, with Renee Surawski and her sons, Mac and Reid, accepting the award on the night, with Alicia Magee, who was on-behalf of sponsors Keith and Bev Lacey. Picture: Ben Harden
Grand champion carcase was awarded to Theodore's Renamark, with Renee Surawski and her sons, Mac and Reid, accepting the award on the night, with Alicia Magee, who was on-behalf of sponsors Keith and Bev Lacey. Picture: Ben Harden

Theodore's Surawski family of Renamark and Banana's Bradshaw family of Fairhaven claimed top honours at the 2023 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition awards dinner.

