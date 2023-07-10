Look over the back fence at Longreach GroWQ Innovation Expo

The second GroWQ Innovation Expo is happening in Longreach this week, with hot topics taking the stage like future farming in a variable climate and using tech and innovation to improve on-farm business.
The event will take place on Thursday, July 13 in the Wool Pavilion at the Longreach Showgrounds, with registrations open from 8am and expo sessions commencing at 8.30am.
The jam-packed program is aimed at primary producers and includes two in-depth panels, 25 speakers, and a number of trade fair displays.
Some of the interesting topics in the line-up include thermal scapes, preg-testing breathalyzers, innovative sheep and cattle yard designs, technology to help keep staff safe, genomics, and how to measure your carbon position.
The day will be wrapped-up with a networking dinner at the Branch.
Tickets can be purchased here.
