Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Look over the back fence at Longreach GroWQ Innovation Expo

Updated July 11 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rolleston landholder Ian McCamley will be speaking about his beef operation at GroWQ Innovation Expo happening in Longreach on Thursday, July 13. Picture on file.
Rolleston landholder Ian McCamley will be speaking about his beef operation at GroWQ Innovation Expo happening in Longreach on Thursday, July 13. Picture on file.

The second GroWQ Innovation Expo is happening in Longreach this week, with hot topics taking the stage like future farming in a variable climate and using tech and innovation to improve on-farm business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.