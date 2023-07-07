Apprentice jockey Isabella Teh wins five from five Stamford races

Townsville-based apprentice jockey Isabella Teh has achieved her biggest industry success to date, claiming five from five wins at Stamford Race Club on Saturday.
The annual race meeting drew over 450 patrons to the small community of Stamford, 62km south-west of Hughenden, but the happiest at the track was Ms Teh after riding five winning horses on the day.
Ms Teh's horses included Sarandos in the Benchmark 60 Handicap 1000m, Millvale in the Maidan Plate 1000m, Psychokinesis in the Class N Handicap 800m, Tactical Illusion in the Benchmark 50 Handicap 1200m and Dusky Damsel in the Stamford Open Handicap 1200m.
The 27-year-old said she had never competed at Stamford Race Club before, however she was familiar with the horses.
"That was my first time going west. I had five nice rides, so when I got asked to go to Stamford I took the opportunity," Ms Teh said.
"There were a couple of horses I had raced previously in Townsville, but otherwise I had only ridden them track work.
"It was a great result. I was a bit shocked because I never thought I would be able to do anything like this, but at the same time I was confident going into the meeting that I could achieve it with the horses that I was on.
"It was a lifetime and career achievement that not many get to do, so getting it done was amazing."
Based in Townsville, Ms Teh is no stranger to North Queensland race tracks, frequently travelling between Mackay and Cairns for races.
"It was a bit of a drive heading to Stamford, but I am slowly getting used to the driving to different tracks," she said.
"Riding on a bush track wasn't too much of an issue as I started my apprenticeship on them.
"The Stamford track was nice and I was quite relaxed when I got there, it wasn't as crazy as other bush tracks I have raced on."
Ms Teh was inspired to become a jockey after growing up in the equestrian scene.
"I started off in pony club, jumping and dressage, then I moved onto endurance riding and Arabian flat racing," she said.
"Then through school I was doing my school based track work traineeship and then decided later on that I would give an apprenticeship a go.
"I am in my third year of a four year apprenticeship, so almost done."
As Ms Teh comes to the end of her apprenticeship, she said her future focus would be on racing around Townsville and the east coast.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.