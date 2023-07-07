Queensland Country Life

LT's Egg Farm receives death threats for cage-egg practices

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
July 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT's Eggs owner Brian Ahmed, Werribee, says he has been the victim to threats and abuse. Picture by Holly McGuinness
LT's Eggs owner Brian Ahmed, Werribee, says he has been the victim to threats and abuse. Picture by Holly McGuinness

On the fringe of Melbourne's west, cage-egg farmers are facing the brunt of industry scrutiny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.