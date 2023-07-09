The reality of minimal accommodation options in Rockhampton and its surrounds is creating a perfect storm for Beef Australia 2024.
Traditional accommodation providers like hotels and motels have reported full books and waitlists for May 5 to 11 when Rockhampton will become a hive of activity for Beef Australia.
Director of Edge and Empire Hotels in Rockhampton Grant Cassidy said his hotels had been completely booked out since the 2024 date was announced.
"At last count we probably had a few hundred people on a wait list that are desperate for accommodation," he said.
In 2021, Beef attracted 115,000 people through the gates, however those numbers reflected only domestic attendance as the international community could not attend due to COVID border closures.
The lack of traditional accommodation options has driven Beef to partner with online marketplace operators like Airbnb to encourage home owners in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast to put their properties on the market to help cater for guests.
According to AirDNA, which tracks the performance of short-term rents on Airbnb and Vrbo, the Rockhampton region had a total of 162 active short-term rentals currently listed.
Despite the large increase in listings, an up-hill battle still remained due to low housing stock in the area.
For the Beef 2024 dates, there remained just 6 rentals available (as of July 7, 2023).
The average price for 6 nights from May 5 until 11 on Airbnb, including fees and taxes, was $304 for a room or $9,237 for a home.
The remaining properties included a four-bedroom home in Parkhurst for just over $12,500, a four-bedroom home in Norman Gardens for just over $11,500, and a three-bedroom home in Mount Archer for just over $3,500.
Some of the property prices listed were almost double the price of a regular weeks' stay.
The cheapest available option was a camper van for just over $320 for the week.
In popular neighbouring Yeppoon and surrounding coastal suburbs, rooms averaged $1,298 and homes averaged $4,052.
Of the ten listings within a 20km radius, the average price for 6 nights was $162.
The Beef team indicated they had a strong focus on encouraging a higher attendance of local people to the 2024 event, with a media spokesperson indicating approximately four in ten locals had attended a Beef event in the past.
"We want to keep growing the event, but it's hard to do so due to the pressure on the accommodation sector, so a big focus for 2024 is on attracting the locals," the spokesperson said.
Beef said the addition of a precinct called M'Eat Street with more food trucks, bars, and entertainment would help them drive up higher attendance in the local CQ market among those who may not have traditionally attended.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
