A 36-year-old Roma man is missing, and police are asking for the public's help to locate him.
Richard Kearns was reported missing from the region on Tuesday July 4.
He was last seen on the evening of the June 30 at a Roma address and he is believed to be travelling in a white 2002 Holden Commodore sedan with the Queensland registration 433GQ9, similar to the car pictured above.
Police said they have serious concerns for his safety due to a medical condition.
Richard (pictured above) is described as Caucasian, 180cm, slim build, with red hair.
Police urge Richard or anyone with information relating to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.
