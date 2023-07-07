Queensland Country Life

Richard Kearns missing from Roma region

Updated July 7 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:51am
Richard Kearns was reported missing from the region on Tuesday July 4. Pictures supplied by Queensland Police Service.
A 36-year-old Roma man is missing, and police are asking for the public's help to locate him.

