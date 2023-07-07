A stalwart of the North Queensland racing industry, John Forster, is remembered as "an all round good bloke" with a wonderful sense of humour.
Mr Forster, who was president of the Townsville Amateur Races from 1981 to 1993, died in Townsville on Monday, aged 97.
Retired Townsville solicitor Peter Roberts said he meet John through racing in the 1970s and they became great friends.
"John was always cheerful, full of fun, he knew racing backwards and had a feeling for people who wanted to race," he said.
"He understood the game particularly coming from the bush, he raced horses of his own as did his brother.
"He was always a good leader of our (race) committee and moved extremely well in social circles as he was open and friendly."
Mr Roberts said John was a "beautiful man" with a wonderful sense of humour.
"To the ladies, he was like a big cuddly bear," he said.
Mr Roberts' wife, Jennie, said she remembered John and his wife, Josephine, as wonderful hosts and excellent cooks.
"John was not only a good cattleman, he had a great understanding of the bush and the problems facing the bush," she said.
"He had a great knowledge of the bush and told wonderful stories, factual stories about the bush and survival, and was just truly a community-minded, good human being.
"He did a huge amount for country racing which is appreciated to this day."
Richmond Shire Council Mayor John Wharton said he had known John since he was a little kid of three years old as his family lived on a neighbouring property to the Forsters.
"John Forster was one of those blokes, who was very community minded," he said.
"When there was nothing going on, John was part of a committee that would make things happen. John was a great contributor."
Cr Wharton recalled John's involvement in the racing industry and his time as a councillor on Richmond Shire Council from 1998 to 2008.
He said, as a councillor, John always kept an eye out for things that could be improved and would listen to people and bring those matters to council for debate.
"He was a good councillor. He was just an all round, good bloke, " he said.
Mr Wharton also remembers how John was a great cook who cooked for the Maxwelton balls, roasting a big pig on the spit and a couple of sheep.
"He used to bring his corn meat into the jockey's room at Richmond and Maxwelton and the jockeys all loved it. Yes, he was a real contributor, ole John. He's a big loss to the community," he said.
Richmond Shire Council deputy mayor June Kuhl said she did not serve with John as a councillor, but first met him when she and her husband moved to the district in 1978.
"We called him 'Big John' and he was - he was the epitome of a gentleman, a charming, straight-forward, honest man, lovely to deal with and lovely to speak to," she said.
"He was well respected and well liked - a big-hearted gentleman."
Like others, Cr Kuhl remembered John for his story-telling and skill in the kitchen.
She said John would have set an example to anyone looking to become a councillor because he was the epitome of honesty, integrity and hard work.
"John would have left a lasting impression on anyone who ever dealt with him," she said.
Raised at Gracedale Station, Richmond, John was sent to boarding school at All Souls in Charters Towers in 1939 at the age of 13.
In 1953, he married Josephine Pope, who was then the matron at the Richmond Hospital, and who went on to become a renowned artist.
The couple lived on Trivalore Station, north of Richmond, where they had five sons -Thomas (stillborn) Greg, (deceased), Stephen (deceased), Jeff and Mark.
At different times, John was president, secretary and life member of the Maxwelton and Richmond race clubs.
He was also president of the Townsville Amateur Turf Club for 12 years and represented North-west Queensland racing on the North Queensland Racing Association and the Queensland Principal Club.
In 2002, he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for service to the horse racing industry and the community of Richmond through local government.
John was predeceased by his wife, Josephine, in 2015. He is survived by his son Jeff and his wife Maryanne and their daughter Jennifer, his son Mark and partner Barb Towt, and brother Jim and family.
John Forster's funeral will be held at Morleys Funerals in Townsville on Friday, July 14, at 2pm. A wake will follow at the Mercure Inn.
