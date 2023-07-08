Good crowds and fantastic weather were the hallmarks of the 140th Bowen show.
Bowen show president Lee Watts said the dinosaur exhibition was again popular, as were the pig and duck races.
He said cooking and horticulture entries were fantastic although the number of entries in the woodwork and fancywork were slightly down on last year.
During the event, committee member of 47 years, Pat Tracey, was pleasantly surprised when the main pavilion where the agricultural displays are on show was named in her honour.
"She was a bit shocked and surprised when the plaque was unveiled, but also very thankful," Mr Watts said.
As to next year's show, planning is already underway with Mr Watts hoping to see a return of the equestrian and wood chopping events.
