Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Acres Organic producers, Tolmie Creek, expanding grass-fed beef operation

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fenella Neilsen with some of her family's organic grass-fed cattle on their property, Tolmie Creek, west of Rockhampton. Pictures supplied
Fenella Neilsen with some of her family's organic grass-fed cattle on their property, Tolmie Creek, west of Rockhampton. Pictures supplied

With a deep connection to the cattle they raise and the lands they graze on, it seemed like a natural fit for the Neilsen family to convert their central Queensland beef enterprise to a certified organic operation back in 2014.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.