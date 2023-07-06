With a deep connection to the cattle they raise and the lands they graze on, it seemed like a natural fit for the Neilsen family to convert their central Queensland beef enterprise to a certified organic operation back in 2014.
Now almost 10 years on, the Neilsen family are reaping the benefits of nurturing organic grass-fed cattle on their 11,000 hectare (27,000 acre) property, Tolmie Creek, west of Rockhampton, near Blackwater.
Tolmie Creek is owned by Trevor Neilsen and the livestock is managed by his daughter, Fenella Neilsen, her partner Michal Conciatore and their seven-month-old daughter, Zilla-Rae.
The property was purchased in 1974 by Trevor's father, Don Neilsen in partnership with Fenella's great grandfather, Sir Leslie Thiess.
"Dad would blade plough and stick rake the free-hold country, fenced multiple paddocks and lane-ways, built cattle yards, put up sheds, built a homestead and dug two dams in every paddock for future water security," Ms Neilsen said.
"Today, myself along with my partner Michal manage the livestock operation, while my father operates and manages the machinery side of things."
In the mid-90s, Trevor built and ran a feedlot on Tolmie Creek, turning off grain fed bullocks for the Jap Ox market, using silage and grain which were grown on the property.
A family business direction in the early 2000s, saw the Neilsen family shift their target to supply MSA-grade steers and then became PCAS certified, finishing their cattle on pasture only.
With a focus on producing their own replacement heifers, the Neilsens have started to retain all of their steers and cull females to finish and supply Acres Organics through JBS Australia.
"After converting to an organic operation in 2014, our meat began selling under the label Acres Organic in America after being processed through JBS Australia," Ms Neilsen said.
"Whilst the process is very comprehensive to gain organic certification, there wasn't a lot we needed to do.
"Making the change was the right fit between what we believe in when it comes to cattle raising, and the foundation of what organic certification provides."
Tolmie Creek is currently running 2200 head of composite commercial cattle, with approximately 1000 breeders, predominantly made up of Charbray, red and grey Brahmans, Brangus and Angus in the mix.
"Charbray is our breed of choice, simply because we are passionate about the breed and they outperform for carcass yield and fertility," Ms Neilsen said.
"My dad has been breeding red Brahmans for 30 years, which recently has been a huge asset to freshen up our Charbray genetics by producing Fls (first cross).
"We also have a herd of grey Brahmans, while all our replacement heifers are joined to Angus and Brangus bulls."
They aim to join their bulls with the cows from mid-October for three and half months.
Ms Neilsen said their aim was to turn off certified USDA NOP organic steers around the 340 kilogram carcass weight, as well as their cull females.
"Our most recent load of Charbray steers destined for Acres Organics averaged 369.9kg carcass," she said.
"Charbray cattle are hitting the weight for age targets out of the park, it is the fat cover and teeth under the microscope to ensure what goes on the truck to be sent off for process is falling within the optimum grading margins."
Like many producers in central Queensland, the Neilsens' cattle have benefited from a favourable grass-growing season, with plenty of feed about.
"The last 12 months at Tolmie Creek has been one of our very best seasons, with high rainfall, rapid pasture growth and plentiful water about," Ms Neilsen said.
"The benefits we're seeing from this season, is that our market cattle are finishing earlier and having the opportunity to rest and allow some paddocks time to regenerate."
Despite there being plenty of feed about, central Queensland endured below average rainfall for June.
"Up until the last two months, we hadn't seen a drop of rain and it's been the driest it has been in two years," Ms Neilsen said.
"We did receive 33 mm of rain on the 3rd July, which was lovely but has made it a bit wet now."
The rain couldn't have come at a better time to replenish their pastures, which are mainly made up of gayndah buffel, which is their primary pasture, biloela buffel, creeping blue grass, green panic, seca-styloand a variety of couches.
"As any graziers would appreciate, dry times are always challenging but of late the die-back is creating many challenges for our rotational grazing operation as it has reduced pasture quantity and quality which impacts stocking rates," Ms Neilsen said.
Ms Neilsen said as part of their rotational grazing, their herds are moved to a fresh paddock every three months.
"This grazing method offers benefits for our operation like; natural parasite control and pasture regeneration allowing the grass time to seed and shoot without being constantly grazed." she said.
With intentions on staying in the organic grass-fed beef game for the long term, Ms Neilsen said their goal was securing their beef enterprise's future viability.
"After recently winning a tender for 12,000 acres of mine lease country, which has undergone the organic certification process, we are aiming to increase our total number of head to 3000," Ms Neilsen said.
"We are not only passionate about organic beef, but our Charbray and Brahman genetics is a major focus now and into the future.
"Being the heart of our operation, these breeds of cattle are always under the microscope for fertility, conformation and temperament.
"Having a supply of home-bred, organic certified Charbray bulls and replacement heifers available for sale in the future is a goal of ours."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
